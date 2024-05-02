Palo Alto Networks Long-Term Shareholder Announcement: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Reach Out For More Information

SAN DIEGO, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. ("Palo Alto" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PANW) against certain of its officers and directors to hold them responsible for damages they allegedly caused the Company to suffer.



If you have continuously owned Innodata shares since before August 18, 2023, you have certain legal rights as a shareholder. If you want to learn more, please read below or submit your information at:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/palo-alto-networks-inc

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's consolidation and platformization initiatives were not driving increased market share to a significant degree; (2) the Company would need to ramp up platformization and free product offerings to entice customers to adopt more of their platforms; (3) the Company's high growth in billings was not sustainable; (4) new AI offerings were not facilitating greater platformization and consolidation; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



If you would like to know more about your rights as a shareholder or how you can participate in holding the officers and directors responsible for the damage that they allegedly caused the company to suffer, please contact Johnson Fistel at (619) 814-4471.

