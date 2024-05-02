Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market To Exhibit Significant Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies Developing Therapies - Arena Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Abivax, Janssen, Celgene, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, T

New York, USA, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market To Exhibit Significant Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies Developing Therapies - Arena Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Abivax, Janssen, Celgene, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Takeda

The dynamics of the inflammatory bowel disease market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.

DelveInsight’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, inflammatory bowel disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted inflammatory bowel disease market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the market size for inflammatory bowel disease is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

According to DelveInsight’s analysis in 2023, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease accounted for nearly 5 million in the 7MM.

in the 7MM. Prominent companies working in the domain of inflammatory bowel disease, including Arena Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Abivax, Janssen (Johnson and Johnson), Celgene (Bristol Myers Squibb), Morphic Therapeutic, Inc., Direct Biologics, LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Applied Molecular Transport, Genentech, Inc., Rise Therapeutics LLC, Jiangsu Yahong Meditech Co., Ltd aka Asieris, Takeda, Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, Hoffmann-La Roche, Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Agomab Spain S.L., Gilead Sciences, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc., AltruBio Inc., Landos Biopharma Inc. , and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for inflammatory bowel disease. These novel inflammatory bowel disease therapies are anticipated to enter the inflammatory bowel disease market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Some of the key therapies for inflammatory bowel disease treatment include Etrasimod (APD334), ABX464 (obefazimod), TREMFYA (guselkumab), ZEPOSIA (ozanimod; RPC1063), MORF-057, ExoFlo, Mirikizumab, Tulisokibart, PF-07054894, AMT-101, Vixarelimab, R-3750, APL-1401, Ozanimod, TAK-279, VTX958, RVT-3101, PRA023, BI 706321, AGMB-129, GS-1427, TEV-48574, ALTB-268, NX-13, and others.

and others. In October 2023 , the FDA approved OMVOH (mirikizumab-mrkz) infusion (300 mg/15 mL)/injection (100 mg/mL), the first and only interleukin-23p19 (IL-23p19) antagonist for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) in adults.

, the FDA approved OMVOH (mirikizumab-mrkz) infusion (300 mg/15 mL)/injection (100 mg/mL), the first and only interleukin-23p19 (IL-23p19) antagonist for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) in adults. In May 2023, the FDA approved RINVOQ (upadacitinib) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more TNF blockers.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Overview

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) refers to a group of chronic inflammatory conditions affecting the gastrointestinal tract, primarily the colon and small intestine. The two main types of IBD are Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, both of which can cause significant discomfort and complications for those affected. The exact causes of IBD are not fully understood, but it's believed to involve a combination of genetic predisposition, environmental factors, and an abnormal immune response. Factors such as genetics, diet, stress, and environmental triggers may contribute to the development and exacerbation of the condition.

Symptoms of IBD can vary depending on the type and severity of the disease but commonly include abdominal pain, diarrhea, rectal bleeding, fatigue, weight loss, and fever. In some cases, patients may experience extraintestinal symptoms such as joint pain, skin rashes, and eye inflammation. Diagnosing IBD typically involves a combination of medical history review, physical examination, laboratory tests, imaging studies, and endoscopic procedures. Blood tests may reveal elevated inflammatory markers, while imaging techniques such as CT scans or MRI can help visualize the extent of inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract. Endoscopic procedures, including colonoscopy and upper endoscopy, allow direct visualization of the intestinal lining and tissue biopsy for definitive diagnosis.





Inflammatory Bowel Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The inflammatory bowel disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current inflammatory bowel disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The inflammatory bowel disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Treatable Cases of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market

Treatment for inflammatory bowel disease aims to diminish inflammation responsible for its symptoms, potentially leading to symptom alleviation and long-term remission while lowering the risk of complications. Typically, treatment involves medication or surgery. Initial therapy often involves anti-inflammatory drugs, which target inflammation in the digestive tract, yet they may pose various side effects.

Glucocorticoids, a subset of corticosteroids, exemplify such anti-inflammatory medications used for IBD. This category includes budesonide, prednisone, prednisolone, and methylprednisolone, available in diverse forms like oral tablets, injections, and rectal foams. Administered at minimal effective doses for brief durations, these drugs mitigate inflammation.

Another class of medications, 5-ASA drugs (aminosalicylates), primarily reduce inflammation in the distal small intestine and colon. Varieties include balsalazide, mesalamine, olsalazine (only as a branded drug), and sulfasalazine (marketed as AZULFIDINE). The American Gastroenterological Association strongly advocated in 2019 for standard-dose oral mesalamine and diazo-bonded 5-ASA drugs like balsalazide and olsalazine over low-dose mesalamine, sulfasalazine, or no treatment.

RINVOQ (upadacitinib), a medication developed by AbbVie, is prescribed to treat adults experiencing moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis when methotrexate is ineffective or not tolerated. Upadacitinib works by regulating the signaling pathway involving JAKs, thereby preventing the phosphorylation and activation of STATs. STELARA (ustekinumab) is a type of human monoclonal antibody. It functions by inhibiting the body's T-cell response, serving as an antagonist against interleukin-12 (IL12) and interleukin-23 (IL23). These cytokines, IL-12 and IL-23, play roles in modulating lymphocyte function and are implicated in the development of inflammatory diseases.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Emerging Drugs and Companies

Some of the drugs in the pipeline include Etrasimod (APD334) (Arena Pharmaceuticals/Pfizer), ABX464 (obefazimod) (Abivax), TREMFYA (guselkumab) (Janssen (Johnson and Johnson)), and others.

Etrasimod (APD334) is an advanced oral medication developed by Arena Pharmaceuticals, aiming to enhance the pharmacological effects and interaction with specific receptors in the body, particularly S1P receptors 1, 4, and 5. This selective modulation could potentially result in better effectiveness and safety. Etrasimod, designed for once-daily administration, represents the next generation of treatment. It is currently undergoing Phase III (NCT03950232) and Phase II clinical trials to assess its effectiveness in managing moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

ABX464, a novel oral small molecule, uniquely boosts miR-124 levels in immune cells. It has shown safety and strong anti-inflammatory effects in both preclinical studies and Phase II trials for ulcerative colitis induction. Currently undergoing Phase III trials for moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis, its efficacy is being further assessed.

TREMFYA (guselkumab) is a monoclonal antibody created by Janssen that targets the p19 subunit of interleukin (IL)-23, a key player in inflammatory conditions like Crohn's disease. It's currently in the Phase II/III clinical trial phase for treating Crohn's disease.

Some of the other inflammatory bowel disease pipeline therapies include:

MORF-057: Morphic Therapeutic, Inc

ExoFlo: Direct Biologics, LLC

Mirikizumab: Eli Lilly and Company

Tulisokibart: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

PF-07054894: Pfizer

AMT-101: Applied Molecular Transport

Vixarelimab: Genentech, Inc.

R-3750: Rise Therapeutics LLC

APL-1401: Jiangsu Yahong Meditech Co., Ltd aka Asieris

Ozanimod: Bristol-Myers Squibb

TAK-279: Takeda

VTX958: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc

RVT-3101: Hoffmann-La Roche

PRA023: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.

BI 706321: Boehringer Ingelheim

AGMB-129: Agomab Spain S.L.

GS-1427: Gilead Sciences

TEV-48574: Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc.

ALTB-268: AltruBio Inc.

NX-13: Landos Biopharma Inc.

Etrasimod (APD334): Arena Pharmaceuticals/Pfizer

ABX464 (obefazimod): Abivax

TREMFYA (guselkumab): Janssen (Johnson and Johnson)

ZEPOSIA (ozanimod; RPC1063): Celgene (Bristol Myers Squibb)

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the inflammatory bowel disease market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the inflammatory bowel disease market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Dynamics

The inflammatory bowel disease market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Newer, innovative treatments such as JAK inhibitors and immunomodulators are being developed, with targeted therapies, mainly biologics, expected to have a higher penetration rate among moderate to severe Crohn's disease patients in the future due to the availability of more products with better clinical profiles and patient-convenient routes of administration.

Researchers are identifying bacteria and viruses involved in Crohn's disease, developing medications to manipulate these microbial targets and halt the onset/progression of the disease, presenting tremendous potential in the ulcerative colitis landscape for drugs with improved clinical profiles, particularly in terms of safety. Safety concerns associated with JAK inhibitors present an opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to enhance the safety profile of upcoming drugs, while the limited treatment options for the relapsed or refractory pool offer lucrative opportunities in the ulcerative colitis therapeutic space.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the inflammatory bowel disease market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the inflammatory bowel disease market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the inflammatory bowel disease market. Biological therapies, although effective, are hindered by their high costs, limiting availability and utilization. Diagnostic delays exacerbate disease progression, leading to increased surgeries and missed opportunities for intervention with anti-TNF agents. Ulcerative colitis is fraught with life-threatening complications and comorbidities such as extra-intestinal manifestations (EIMs), toxic megacolon, and Colitis-associated colorectal cancer (CACC), necessitating additional treatments and exacerbating management complexities and costs. Moreover, Ulcerative colitis detrimentally impacts patients' quality of life, contributing to high rates of absenteeism, unemployment, and work disability post-surgery.

Moreover, inflammatory bowel disease treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the inflammatory bowel disease market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the inflammatory bowel disease market growth.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Inflammatory Bowel Disease Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Companies Arena Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Abivax, Janssen (Johnson and Johnson), Celgene (Bristol Myers Squibb), Morphic Therapeutic, Inc., Direct Biologics, LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Applied Molecular Transport, Genentech, Inc., Rise Therapeutics LLC, Jiangsu Yahong Meditech Co., Ltd aka Asieris, Takeda, Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, Hoffmann-La Roche, Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Agomab Spain S.L., Gilead Sciences, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc., AltruBio Inc., Landos Biopharma Inc., and others Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapies Etrasimod (APD334), ABX464 (obefazimod), TREMFYA (guselkumab), ZEPOSIA (ozanimod; RPC1063), MORF-057, ExoFlo, Mirikizumab, Tulisokibart, PF-07054894, AMT-101, Vixarelimab, R-3750, APL-1401, Ozanimod, TAK-279, VTX958, RVT-3101, PRA023, BI 706321, AGMB-129, GS-1427, TEV-48574, ALTB-268, NX-13, and others

Scope of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Inflammatory Bowel Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Inflammatory Bowel Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Key Insights 2. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report Introduction 3. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Overview at a Glance 4. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment and Management 7. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Marketed Drugs 10. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Analysis 12. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

