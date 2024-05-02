Trinity Investors Announces Acquisition of Atmos Technologies

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Investors , a leading alternative asset management firm, has partnered with Insight Equity Holdings to acquire Atmos Technologies. Trinity believes the acquisition will strengthen Atmos's position as the leader in full-service environmental solutions and drive the company toward its full growth potential.

"Trinity Investors is proud to invest in Atmos Technologies , supporting their mission to provide sustainable solutions for critical environmental challenges. With a portfolio of innovative formulations, Atmos is well-positioned for continued growth and impact in infrastructure applications,” said Jay Fuquay, Partner at Trinity Investors.

Atmos is the only full-service environmental solutions company that formulates, designs, and provides customized products and application equipment to help solve performance, environmental, and sustainability challenges across a broad range of essential end markets and applications in the waste and infrastructure sectors.

The company’s portfolio includes offerings such as landfill and environmental remediation solutions, renewable elastomers for flat-proofing tires, recycled asphalt pavement technologies, and other specialty chemical blends for niche applications.

ABOUT TRINITY INVESTORS

Founded in 2006, Trinity Investors is an alternative asset management firm in Southlake, Texas, which strives to provide high net-worth individuals with above-average, risk-adjusted returns through direct investment in real estate and operating companies.

Trinity Investors' current portfolio consists of over seventeen operating companies and more than 145 real estate holdings with a combined portfolio value of $6.9 billion.* Trinity Investors only works with Accredited Investors. Investments are illiquid, and diversification is key to a managed portfolio.

*The listed Portfolio Value represents the combined value, at inception, of all active investments in which Trinity Investors’ offerings have participated. The underlying portfolio investments are not revalued periodically. The listed Portfolio Value is only representative of the aggregate value of the subject projects at the time that Trinity Investors offerings invested in the projects. Thus, the current market value of the portfolio may be higher or lower than the listed Portfolio Value.