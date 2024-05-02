Spectral AI to Participate at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference

DALLAS, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced that management is scheduled to present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on May 8-9, 2024.

The Company’s presentation will begin at 12:15 pm ET on May 9, 2024 and can be accessed live here. Interested parties may also access the live and archived webcast of the presentation by visiting the Investors section of Spectral AI’s website at https://investors.spectral-ai.com/news-events/events.

To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and participants do not need to be a client of Sidoti & Company LLC.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView™ System. DeepView is a predictive device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of exceeding the current standard of care in the future, DeepView is expected to provide faster and more accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. For more information about DeepView, visit www.spectral-ai.com.

