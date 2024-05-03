Press release, Helsinki, 3 May 2024, 10 AM (EEST)



Nexstim, Inc. and Inomed Inc. Enter into Strategic Alliance Agreement for US Market

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that Nexstim, Inc. has signed a non-exclusive strategic alliance agreement with Inomed Inc. for the purpose of strengthening the collaboration of Marketing, Sales, and Application Support between both companies in the United States.

Both Nexstim and Inomed will attend the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting in Chicago, IL this week, where both companies will present their products and service offerings to leading neurosurgeons from the US and around the world. Nexstim team can be found at booth no. 721 and Inomed at booth no. 914.

In addition, Nexstim invites all those interested in nTMS brain mapping to a Lunch and Learn event held at the AANS Meeting on Saturday May 4, 2024 at 12:30 pm at B1 # 1343. The Lunch and Learn will be covering recent advancements in non-invasive brain mapping with Profs. Hugues Duffau, Sujit Prabhu and Sandro Krieg. Admission is free, but as seats tend to go quickly, we advise attendees to arrive early. Lunch will be provided.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

About Inomed

Inomed is a leading medical device manufacturer, developing sophisticated products for neuro-diagnostics, neurosurgical interventions and related therapies. The origins of Inomed lay in intraoperative monitoring of neurological function and the company has been recognized by the “Top 100” Society as one of the most innovative medium-sized German companies, engaging in research partnerships with universities and specialized institutes.

Headquartered in Emmendingen, near the city of Freiburg-Breisgau in Germany, Inomed employs more than 400 people worldwide, including a research and development department with subject matter experts from the fields of biology, medicine, informatics, mechanical engineering and the humanities, working together with medical experts from hospitals, clinics and other research partners. Inomed’s ultimate goal is to provide the most effective tools to the clinician, thereby improving outcomes and helping to enhance quality of life for patients.

More information available at https://www.en.inomed.com/.

