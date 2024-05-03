NetBet Casino joins forces with Gaming Realms

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Denmark players will be able to enjoy titles from popular iGaming company Gaming Realms, as a result of a new partnership that has been agreed between the two businesses.

Since its founding in 2012, Gaming Realms has become an influential force in the iGaming industry, having won numerous prestigious awards. Among their many accolades, the company won the 2020 Which Bingo Award for Best Slot Game with Slingo Rainbow Riches, and has been shortlisted for the Slot Provider of the Year category at the International Gaming Awards 2024.

Although Gaming Realms has plenty of titles available, its Slingo games are particularly popular with players. Among the many games that NetBet Denmark’s customers can now enjoy, the games that stand out the most are Slingo Rainbow Riches, Slingo XXXtreme and Slingo Centurion.

NetBet Denmark’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "At NetBet, we understand that Slingo games are incredibly popular with our players. That’s why we aim to provide them with the widest possible range of these games, so there’s always something new for them to enjoy. Gaming Realms have an excellent range of Slingo titles and have established themselves as an influential figure in online gaming, which makes them the perfect partner for a mutually beneficial and productive relationship."

NetBet Denmark’s customers can participate in the fun of these new Slingo titles and other games from Gaming Realms by heading over to the NetBet Denmark website.

For more information, contact: press@netbet.com

About NetBet.com/dk/

NetBet.com/dk is licensed to operate in Denmark, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games, from Slots to Live Games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com/dk has evolved into one of the nation’s favourite online gaming brands.