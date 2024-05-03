PCI Biotech Holding ASA - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

Oslo, Norway 3 May 2024 - The annual general meeting of PCI Biotech Holding ASA will be held at the company’s office at Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park, on 24 May 2024 at 10:00am (CEST).

The notice and proposed resolutions to the annual general meeting are attached. The notice, including all appendices, will be made available at PCI Biotech's corporate website www.pcibiotech.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ronny Skuggedal, CEO/CFO, E-mail: rs@pcibiotech.no

Office: +47 67 11 54 00 Mobile: +47 94 00 57 57

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments