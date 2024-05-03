HighCo: Shareholding as 04/30/2024

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)
|Date of settlement
of information
|Total number of shares
|Number of shares without voting rights (*)
|Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)
|Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
|April 30, 2024
|20 455 403
|714 864
|22 375 860
|21 660 996
|March 31, 2024
|20 455 403
|696 391
|22 376 742
|21 680 351
|February 29, 2024
|20 455 403
|700 847
|22 376 636
|21 675 789
|January 31, 2024
|20 455 403
|697 328
|22 376 636
|21 679 308
|December 31, 2023
|20 455 403
|701 329
|22 376 736
|21 675 407
(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).
About HighCo
As an expert marketing and communication, HighCo supports brands and retailers in accelerating the transformation of retail.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has nearly 500 employees.
HighCo has achieved a Gold rating from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.
