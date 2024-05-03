Research Presented at AUA 2024 Indicates Vasectomies Have Increased Since Dobbs Decision

SAN ANTONIO, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstracts presented at the American Urological Association's Annual Meeting show increased vasectomy consults and procedures since the Dobbs decision in 2022.

Researchers will present policy and practice implications of the Dobbs decision study findings in San Antonio, Texas, from May 3 to 6. Justin Dubin, MD, men’s health specialist at Memorial Healthcare System in South Florida, moderated a virtual press session with the abstract authors, providing key insights into their research.

“This topic is really important for many people because when it was overturned, it not only meant limitations on female’s right to abortion, but what the general population is starting to understand is this also had major impacts on fertility care,” said Dr. Dubin. “In this panel, you will learn about the impact the overturning of Roe vs. Wade had on the male partner and the role of vasectomy in men and potentially couples.”

The following abstracts are covered in the moderated panel:

