WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

3 May 2024

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

Collateralised ETP Securities Programme

Report and Financial Statements for year ended 31 December 2023

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://www.wisdomtree.eu/-/media/eu-media-files/other-documents/regulatory/tax/boost/audited-financial-statement-31-december-2023.xhtml

For further information please contact Europesupport@wisdomtree.com