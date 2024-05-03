Studies Find Disparities in Urologic Cancer Diagnosis and Care for Black Americans

SAN ANTONIO, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstracts being presented at the American Urological Association's Annual Meeting show Black Americans have a higher mortality rate for urologic cancers, and there is a lack of awareness of the risks and outcomes they face.

Researchers will present their study findings covering disparities and urologic cancer in San Antonio, TX, from May 3 to 6. Adam Weiner, MD, urologist at UCLA Health, moderated a virtual press session with the abstract authors, providing key insights into their research.

“These abstracts stood out in terms of relevance and potential impact for the urology field,” said Dr. Weiner. “We have examples of ecological studies, retrospective cohort studies, and qualitative studies that all aim to highlight and address disparities in urological cancer outcomes.”

The following abstracts are covered in the moderated panel:

