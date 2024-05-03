Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in April 2024 a Passenger Traffic Decrease of 7.3% Compared to 2023

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for April 2024, compared with April 2023.



For April 2024, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports decreased by 7.6%, compared to April 2023. Tijuana, Los Cabos, Guadalajara, and Puerto Vallarta presented a decrease in passenger traffic of 13.0%, 8.5%, 4.6%, and 3.7% respectively, compared to April 2023. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented a decrease in passenger traffic of 4.2% compared to April 2023.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Apr-23 Apr-24 % Change Jan- Apr 23 Jan- Apr 24 % Change Guadalajara 1,051.9 973.0 (7.5%) 4,010.7 3,644.7 (9.1%) Tijuana* 772.5 691.9 (10.4%) 2,838.9 2,677.5 (5.7%) Puerto Vallarta 260.0 232.7 (10.5%) 899.7 807.6 (10.2%) Los Cabos 259.7 216.1 (16.8%) 930.3 853.8 (8.2%) Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 187.0 163.0 (12.8%) 694.3 647.0 (6.8%) Hermosillo 177.8 179.0 0.7% 651.9 636.5 (2.4%) Kingston 0.1 0.3 168.8% 0.3 0.8 200.4% Morelia 65.3 50.1 (23.2%) 252.1 196.4 (22.1%) La Paz 96.2 94.4 (1.9%) 322.8 365.8 13.3% Mexicali 132.8 72.2 (45.6%) 479.4 360.5 (24.8%) Aguascalientes 52.7 58.2 10.6% 203.3 200.6 (1.3%) Los Mochis 41.3 50.6 22.6% 135.6 176.8 30.4% Manzanillo 8.7 10.1 15.3% 35.8 46.0 28.4% Total 3,106.2 2,791.9 (10.1%) 11,455.1 10,614.0 (7.3%)

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Apr-23 Apr-24 % Change Jan- Apr 23 Jan- Apr 24 % Change Guadalajara 409.5 421.5 2.9% 1,625.6 1,911.6 17.6% Tijuana* 376.4 307.8 (18.2%) 1,424.1 1,260.1 (11.5%) Puerto Vallarta 382.8 386.3 0.9% 1,761.0 1,930.1 9.6% Los Cabos 441.5 425.5 (3.6%) 1,822.6 1,833.4 0.6% Montego Bay 454.5 435.5 (4.2%) 1,805.5 1,892.8 4.8% Guanajuato 68.3 73.1 7.1% 275.7 320.2 16.1% Hermosillo 5.5 6.7 23.3% 24.5 30.0 22.4% Kingston 146.5 135.1 (7.7%) 540.6 526.5 (2.6%) Morelia 47.0 50.0 6.3% 198.5 207.2 4.3% La Paz 1.4 0.9 (36.1%) 5.1 4.1 (19.2%) Mexicali 0.7 0.6 (4.3%) 2.2 2.2 3.2% Aguascalientes 23.2 26.9 15.9% 83.4 96.4 15.6% Los Mochis 0.6 0.7 18.4% 2.3 2.7 14.7% Manzanillo 6.5 7.1 9.9% 37.3 47.4 27.2% Total 2,364.4 2,277.8 (3.7%) 9,608.5 10,064.9 4.7%

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Apr-23 Apr-24 % Change Jan- Apr 23 Jan- Apr 24 % Change Guadalajara 1,461.5 1,394.5 (4.6%) 5,636.3 5,556.3 (1.4%) Tijuana* 1,148.9 999.7 (13.0%) 4,262.9 3,937.7 (7.6%) Puerto Vallarta 642.9 619.0 (3.7%) 2,660.7 2,737.6 2.9% Los Cabos 701.2 641.6 (8.5%) 2,752.9 2,687.3 (2.4%) Montego Bay 454.5 435.5 (4.2%) 1,805.5 1,892.8 4.8% Guanajuato 255.3 236.2 (7.5%) 970.0 967.2 (0.3%) Hermosillo 183.3 185.8 1.4% 676.4 666.6 (1.5%) Kingston 146.6 135.4 (7.6%) 540.9 527.4 (2.5%) Morelia 112.4 100.1 (10.9%) 450.7 403.5 (10.5%) La Paz 97.7 95.3 (2.4%) 327.9 369.9 12.8% Mexicali 133.5 72.9 (45.4%) 481.6 362.7 (24.7%) Aguascalientes 75.9 85.1 12.2% 286.7 297.0 3.6% Los Mochis 41.9 51.3 22.6% 138.0 179.5 30.1% Manzanillo 15.2 17.2 13.0% 73.1 93.4 27.8% Total 5,470.6 5,069.6 (7.3%) 21,063.6 20,678.9 (1.8%)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Apr-23 Apr-24 % Change Jan- Apr 23 Jan- Apr 24 % Change Tijuana 373.9 303.1 (18.9%) 1,413.3 1,244.9 (11.9%)

Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors : The seats available during April 2024 decreased by 8.1%, compared to April 2023, due to the preventive revision of the Pratt & Whitney engines of the A320neo and A321neo fleet. The load factors for the month went from 80.6% in April 2023 to 86.3% in April 2024.



the passenger traffic decrease in the month includes the effects of the Holy Week Holiday in 2024 (March 24 to March 31) compared to the Holy Week Holiday in 2023 (April 2 to April 9). New routes:

Guadalajara – Los Cabos: Mexicana Los Cabos – Felipe Ángeles: Viva Aerobus



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.