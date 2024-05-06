TGS Secures New Ocean Bottom Node Data Acquisition Contract in North America

OSLO, Norway (6 May 2024) – TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the award of an Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) data acquisition contract in North America. This six-month-plus contract, granted by a returning client, reinforces TGS' position in the market and underscores its commitment to delivering high-quality seismic data solutions.

The project is expected to enhance the client’s seismic data acquisition capabilities, facilitating more informed decision making.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented: “This initiative demonstrates the vital role that OBN acquisition plays in providing our clients with superior seismic data. We are pleased to continue our efforts in North America and look forward to supporting our client’s needs with our advanced data solutions.”

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

