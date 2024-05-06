UNIFIEDPOST GROUP

Public limited liability company (“naamloze vennootschap”. / “société anonyme“) under Belgian law Registered office at Avenue Reine Astrid 92A, 1310 La Hulpe, Belgium

Company number 0886.277.617

Register of Legal Entities Walloon Brabant

www.unifiedpost.com



Revised agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of 21 May 2024

On 26 April 2024, Unifiedpost Group SA/NV (the Company) received, in accordance with article 7:130 of Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, a request from one of its shareholders, Alychlo NV, holding (on the basis of certificates sent to the Company, namely a certificate of registration in the Company's register of registered shareholders and a certificate drawn up by the approved account keepers, certifying that the corresponding number of dematerialised shares has been registered in its name) 17,02 % of the Company's share capital, to add additional items and draft resolutions to the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 21 May 2024 (the General Meeting) published on 19 April 2024. The additional items and proposed resolutions have been added to the agenda as new items 5 and 6 on the agenda for the General Meeting. The recommendation of the Board of Directors on the advice of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee on these additional draft resolutions is available on the Company's website. In accordance with Article 7:130 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, the Company has provided shareholders with amended forms for postal votes and proxy votes. Proxies and postal votes received by the Company prior to the publication of the revised agenda remain valid for those agenda items to which the proxies and postal votes apply, subject, however, to applicable law and further clarifications contained in the proxy and postal vote forms.



1. Communication of the Board of Directors’ annual report and the statutory auditor’s report on the statutory financial statements for the financial year closed on 31 December 2023.

Comment of the Board of Directors : pursuant to articles 3:5 and 3:6 of the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, the Board of Directors has drafted an annual report in which it accounts for its management. Furthermore, the statutory auditor has drafted a detailed report in accordance with articles 3:74 and 3:75 of the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations. Both reports are available for consultation on the website https://investors.unifiedpostgroup.com/stock-information/shareholder-meeting as from the date of this convening notice. These reports do not need to be approved by the shareholders.

2. Approval of the remuneration report as included in the annual report of the Board of Directors on the statutory financial statements closed on 31 December 2023.

Proposed resolution : approval of the remuneration report for the financial year closed on 31 December 2023.

3. Approval of the statutory financial statements closed on 31 December 2023 including the proposed allocation of the result.

Proposed resolution : approval of the statutory financial statements closed on 31 December 2023 showing a loss in the amount of EUR 54.402.487,68 and of the proposed allocation of the result of EUR 110.220.005,61 as losses carried forward.

4. Communication of the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year closed on 31 December 2023 as well as the annual report of the Board of Directors and the statutory auditor’s report on those consolidated financial statements.

Comment of the Board of Directors : pursuant to article 3:32 of the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, the Board of Directors has drafted a report on the 2023 consolidated financial statements. Furthermore, the statutory auditor has drafted a detailed report pursuant to article 3:80 of the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations. Both reports are available for consultation on the website https://investors.unifiedpostgroup.com/stock-information/shareholder-meeting as from the date of this convening notice. These reports do not need to be approved by the shareholders.

5. Nomination of Company directors

On 26 April 2024, the Company received, in accordance with article 7:130 of Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, a request from one of its shareholders, Alychlo NV, holding (on the basis of certificates sent to the Company, namely a certificate of registration in the Company's register of registered shareholders and a certificate drawn up by the approved account keepers, certifying that the corresponding number of dematerialised shares has been registered in its name) 17,02 % of the Company's share capital, to add this additional item and the below draft resolutions to the agenda of the General Meeting.

Except for the additional proposed resolution under item (ii) below (appointment of Bever Consulting BV represented by Els Degroote) for which the Nomination and Remuneration Committee issued a neutral advice, the Board of Directors follows the advice of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and recommends the shareholders:

- to leave the decision on the proposed additional resolution under item (i) below (appointment of Crescemus BV represented by Pieter Bourgeois) at the discretion of the General Meeting; and

- to vote against the proposed additional resolutions under items:

o (ii) (appointment of Bever Consulting BV represented by Els Degroote);

o (iii) (appointment of Jinvest BV represented by Jürgen Ingels); and

o (iv) (appointment of Yellowfin Ventures BV represented by Joris Van Der Gucht) below.

The full recommendation of the Board of Directors on the advice of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is available on the Company's website .

Proposed resolutions of Alychlo NV (each proposed resolution must be voted on separately) :

The General Meeting decides to appoint Crescemus BV, with company number 0521.873.163, represented by its permanent representative, Pieter Bourgeois, as a director of the Company, for a term of four years that will end immediately after the ordinary general meeting of 2028. The director will receive an annual remuneration in accordance with the approved remuneration policy. The General Meeting decides to appoint Bever Consulting BV, with company number 0883.695.635, represented by its permanent representative, Els Degroote, as a director of the Company, for a term of four years that will end immediately after the ordinary general meeting of 2028. The director will receive an annual remuneration in accordance with the approved remuneration policy. The General Meeting decides to appoint Jinvest BV, with company number 0477.073.417, represented by its permanent representative, Jürgen Ingels, as a director of the Company for a four-year term of office that will end immediately after the ordinary general meeting of 2028. Jinvest BV, with company number 0477.073.417, represented by its permanent representative, Jürgen Ingels qualifies as an independent director. There is no indication of any element that could call into question his independence. The ordinary general meeting acknowledges that, based on the information available to the company, Jinvest BV and Jürgen Ingels meet the independence criteria of Article 3.5 of the Belgian Corporate Governance Code 2020 and Article 7:87, §1, first paragraph of the Companies and Associations Code, with the exception of the criterion provided in Article 3.5, point 5 b of the Belgian Corporate Governance Code 2020. However, the general meeting considers that the nomination of this director by a shareholder holding more than 10% in the capital does not in any way impair the required independence of Jinvest BV and Jürgen Ingels.

The director will receive an annual remuneration in accordance with the approved remuneration policy.

The General Meeting decides to appoint Yellowfin Ventures BV, with company number 0669.583.377, represented by its permanent representative, Joris Van Der Gucht, as a director of the Company, for a four-year term of office that will end immediately after the ordinary general meeting of 2028. Yellowfin Ventures BV, with company number 0669.583.377, represented by its permanent representative, Joris Van Der Gucht qualifies as an independent director. There is no indication of any element that could call into question his independence. The ordinary general meeting acknowledges that, based on the information available to the Company, Yellowfin Ventures BV and Joris Van Der Gucht meet the independence criteria of Article 3.5 of the Belgian Corporate Governance Code 2020 and Article 7:87, §1, first paragraph of the Companies and Associations Code, with the exception of the criterion provided in Article 3.5, point 5 b of the Belgian Corporate Governance Code 2020. However, the general meeting considers that the nomination of this director by a shareholder holding more than 10% in the capital does not in any way impair the required independence of Yellowfin Ventures BV and Joris Van Der Gucht.

The director will receive annual remuneration in accordance with the approved remuneration policy.

6. Dismissal of Company directors

On 26 April 2024, the Company received, in accordance with article 7:130 of Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, a request from one of its shareholders, Alychlo NV, holding (on the basis of certificates sent to the Company, namely a certificate of registration in the Company's register of registered shareholders and a certificate drawn up by the approved account keepers, certifying that the corresponding number of dematerialised shares has been registered in its name) 17,02 % of the Company's share capital, to add this additional item and the below draft resolutions to the agenda of the General Meeting.

The Board of Directors recommends the shareholders to vote against the proposed dismissal of:

- AS Partners BV (represented by Stefan Yee) (under item (i) below); and

- First Performance AG (represented by Michaël Kleindl) (under item (ii) below).

The full recommendation of the Board of Directors on the advice of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is available on the Company's website and is detailed as an Annex.

Proposed resolutions of Alychlo NV (each draft resolution must be voted on separately) :

The General Meeting decides to dismiss AS Partners BV, with company number 0466.690.556, represented by its permanent representative, Stefan Yee, as a director of the Company, effective May 21, 2024. The General Meeting decides to dismiss First Performance AG, with company number 0781.484.854, represented by its permanent representative, Michaël Kleindl, as a director of the Company, effective May 21, 2024.

7. Approval to grant discharge to the members of the Board of Directors.

Proposed resolution : approval to grant discharge to all members of the Board of Directors for the execution of their mandate for the financial year closed on 31 December 2023.

8. Approval to grant discharge to the statutory auditor.

Proposed resolution : approval to grant discharge to BDO Réviseurs D’Entreprises SRL (CBE 0431.088.289), represented by Mrs. Ellen Lombaerts, for the execution of its mandate as statutory auditor of the Company during the financial year closed on 31 December 2023.

9. Appointment of the commissioner responsible for the "assurance" of the CSRD sustainability report.

Proposed resolution : in accordance with the recommendation by the Board of Directors and upon recommendation of the Audit Committee, the appointment of BDO Réviseurs D’Entreprises SRL (CBE 0431.088.289), represented by Mrs. Ellen Lombaerts, responsible for the "assurance" of the sustainability report of the CSRD, for a period of one year.

10. Power of Attorney.

Proposed resolution : granting of a power of attorney to Mr. Mathias Baert and Mrs. Hilde Debontridder, choosing as address Avenue Reine Astrid 92A, 1310 La Hulpe, Belgium, as extraordinary proxy holders, with the right to act individually and with powers of sub-delegation, to whom they grant the power, to represent the Company regarding the fulfilment of the filing and disclosure obligations as set out in the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations and all other applicable legislation. This power of attorney entails that the aforementioned extraordinary proxy holders may take all necessary

and useful actions and sign all documents relating to these filing and disclosure obligations, including but not limited to filing the aforementioned decisions with the competent registry of the commercial court, with a view to publication thereof in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette.





*************************************************************************************************************





UNIFIEDPOST GROUP

Société anonyme (« naamloze vennootschap ») constituée en vertu du droit belge

Siège social est sis au avenue Reine Astrid 92A, 1310 La Hulpe, Belgique

Numéro d'entreprise 0886.277.617

Registre des personnes morales Brabant wallon

www.unifiedpost.com

Ordre du jour révisé de l’Assemblée générale ordinaire du 21 mai 2024

Le 26 avril 2024, Unifiedpost Group SA/NV (la Société) a reçu, conformément à l'article 7:130 du Code des sociétés et des associations, une demande de la part d’un de ses actionnaire, Alychlo NV détenant (sur la base des attestations transmises à la Société, à savoir une attestation d’inscription au registre des actionnaires nominatifs de la Société et une attestation établie par les teneurs de comptes agréés, certifiant l'inscription en compte, à son nom, du nombres d'actions dématérialisées correspondantes) 17,02 % du capital de la Société, d'ajouter des points et projets de résolutions supplémentaires à l'ordre du jour de l'assemblée générale ordinaire des actionnaires du 21 mai 2024 (l’Assemblée générale) publié le 19 avril 2024. Les points et propositions de résolutions supplémentaires ont été ajoutés à l'ordre du jour en tant que nouveaux points 5 et 6 de l'ordre du jour de l'Assemblée générale. La recommandation du conseil d'administration sur avis du comité de nomination et de rémunération sur ces projets de résolutions supplémentaires est disponible sur le site web de la Société. Conformément à l'article 7:130 du Code des sociétés et des associations, la Société a mis à disposition des actionnaires des formulaires modifiés pour les votes par correspondance et les votes par procuration. Les procurations et votes par correspondance qui sont parvenus à la Société avant la publication de l'ordre du jour révisé restent valables pour les points de l'ordre du jour auxquels les procurations et les votes par correspondance s'appliquent, sous réserve, toutefois, du droit applicable et des clarifications supplémentaires figurant dans les formulaires de procuration et de vote par correspondance.

1. Communication du rapport annuel du Conseil d’administration et du rapport des réviseurs d’entreprise concernant les états financiers consolidés pour l’exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023.

Commentaire du Conseil d’administration : conformément aux articles 3:5 et 3:6 du Code des sociétés et des associations (Belgique), le Conseil d’administration a rédigé un rapport annuel pour décrire sa gestion. En outre, les réviseurs d’entreprise ont rédigé un rapport détaillé conformément aux articles 3:74 et 3:75 du Code des sociétés et des associations (Belgique). Les deux rapports sont mis à disposition sur le site https://investors.unifiedpostgroup.com/stock-information/shareholder-meeting à compter de la date du présent avis de convocation. L’approbation des actionnaires n’est pas nécessaire pour ces rapports.

2. Approbation du rapport de rémunération inclus dans le rapport annuel du Conseil d’administration sur les états financiers audités clos le 31 décembre 2023.

Projet de résolution : approbation du rapport de rémunération pour l’exercice financier clos le 31 décembre 2023.

3. Approbation des états financiers audités clos le 31 décembre 2023, notamment le projet de répartition du résultat.

Projet de résolution : approbation des états financiers audités clos le 31 décembre 2023 affichant une perte de EUR 54.402.487,68 et du projet de répartition du résultat de EUR 110.220.005,61 en tant que perte reportée.

4. Communication des états financiers consolidés de la Société pour l’exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 ainsi que du rapport annuel du Conseil d’administration et du rapport des réviseurs d’entreprise sur ces états financiers consolidés.

Commentaire du Conseil d’administration : conformément à l’article 3:32 du Code des sociétés et des associations (Belgique), le Conseil d’administration a rédigé un rapport sur les états financiers consolidés 2023. En outre, le réviseur d’entreprise a rédigé un rapport détaillé conformément à l’article 3:80 du Code des sociétés et des associations (Belgique). Les deux rapports sont mis à disposition sur le site https://investors.unifiedpostgroup.com/stock-information/shareholder-meeting à compter de la date du présent avis de convocation. L’approbation des actionnaires n’est pas nécessaire pour ces rapports.

5. Nomination d’administrateurs de la Société.

Le 26 avril 2024, la Société a reçu, conformément à l'article 7:130 du Code des sociétés et des associations, une demande de la part d’un de ses actionnaire, Alychlo NV détenant (sur la base des attestations transmises à la Société, à savoir une attestation d’inscription au registre des actionnaires nominatifs de la Société et une attestation établie par les teneurs de comptes agréés, certifiant l'inscription en compte, à son nom, du nombres d'actions dématérialisées correspondantes) 17,02 % du capital de la Société, d'ajouter le présent point supplémentaire et les projets de résolutions ci-dessous à l'ordre du jour de l'Assemblée générale. La recommandation du conseil d'administration sur avis du comité de nomination et de rémunération sur ces projets de résolutions supplémentaires est disponible sur le site web de la Société.

À l'exception de la résolution supplémentaire proposée au point (ii) ci-dessous (nomination de Bever Consulting BV représentée par Els Degroote) pour laquelle le comité de nomination et de rémunération a émis un avis neutre, le Conseil d'administration suit l'avis du comité de nomination et de rémunération et recommande aux actionnaires :

de laisser la décision sur la résolution supplémentaire proposée au point (i) ci-dessous (nomination de Crescemus BV représentée par Pieter Bourgeois) à la discrétion de l'Assemblée générale ; et

de voter contre les résolutions supplémentaires proposées aux points : (ii) (nomination de Bever Consulting BV représentée par Els Degroote) ; (iii) (nomination de Jinvest BV représentée par Jürgen Ingels) ; et (iv) (nomination de Yellowfin Ventures BV représentée par Joris Van Der Gucht) ci-dessous.



La recommandation complète du Conseil d'administration sur avis du comité de nomination et de rémunération est disponible sur le site Internet de la Société .

Projets de résolutions de Alychlo NV (chaque projet de résolution doit faire l’objet d’un vote séparé):

L'Assemblée générale décide de nommer Crescemus BV, dont le numéro d’entreprise est 0521.873.163, représentée par son représentant permanent, Pieter Bourgeois, en tant qu'administrateur de la Société, pour un mandat de quatre ans qui prendra fin immédiatement après l'assemblée générale ordinaire de 2028. L'administrateur recevra une rémunération annuelle conformément à la politique de rémunération approuvée. L'Assemblée générale décide de nommer Bever Consulting BV, dont le numéro d'entreprise est 0883.695.635, représentée par son représentant permanent, Els Degroote, en tant qu'administrateur de la Société, pour un mandat de quatre ans qui prendra fin immédiatement après l'assemblée générale ordinaire de 2028. L'administrateur recevra une rémunération annuelle conformément à la politique de rémunération approuvée. L'Assemblée générale décide de nommer Jinvest BV, dont le numéro d'entreprise est 0477.073.417, représentée par son représentant permanent, Jürgen Ingels, en tant qu'administrateur de la Société, pour un mandat de quatre ans qui prendra fin immédiatement après l'assemblée générale ordinaire de 2028. Jinvest BV, dont le numéro d'entreprise est 0477.073.417, représentée par son représentant permanent, Jürgen Ingels, est qualifiée d'administrateur indépendant. Il n'existe aucun élément susceptible de remettre en cause son indépendance. L'Assemblée générale reconnaît que, sur la base des informations dont dispose la Société, Jinvest BV et Jürgen Ingels satisfont aux critères d'indépendance prévus à l'article 3.5 du Code belge de gouvernance d'entreprise 2020 et à l'article 7:87, §1, premier alinéa du Code des sociétés et des associations, à l'exception du critère prévu à l'article 3.5, point 5 b du Code belge de gouvernance d'entreprise 2020. Toutefois, l'Assemblée générale estime que la nomination de cet administrateur par un actionnaire détenant plus de 10% du capital ne porte aucunement atteinte à l'indépendance requise de Jinvest BV et de Jürgen Ingels. L'administrateur recevra une rémunération annuelle conformément à la politique de rémunération approuvée. L'assemblée générale décide de nommer Yellowfin Ventures BV, dont le numéro d'entreprise est 0669.583.377, représentée par son représentant permanent, Joris Van Der Gucht, en tant qu'administrateur de la Société, pour un mandat de quatre ans qui prendra fin immédiatement après l'assemblée générale ordinaire de 2028. Yellowfin Ventures BV, don le numéro d'entreprise est 0669.583.377, représentée par son représentant permanent, Joris Van Der Gucht, est qualifiée d'administrateur indépendant. Il n'existe aucun élément susceptible de remettre en cause son indépendance. L'Assemblée générale reconnaît que, sur la base des informations dont dispose la Société, Yellowfin Ventures BV et Joris Van Der Gucht satisfont aux critères d'indépendance énoncés à l'article 3.5 du Code belge de gouvernance d'entreprise 2020 et à l'article 7:87, §1, premier alinéa du Code des sociétés et des associations, à l'exception du critère prévu à l'article 3.5, point 5 b du Code belge de gouvernance d'entreprise 2020. Toutefois, l'Assemblée générale estime que la nomination de cet administrateur par un actionnaire détenant plus de 10 % du capital ne porte aucunement atteinte à l'indépendance requise de Yellowfin Ventures BV et de Joris Van Der Gucht. L'administrateur recevra une rémunération annuelle conformément à la politique de rémunération approuvée.

6. Révocation d’administrateurs de la Société

Le 26 avril 2024, la Société a reçu, conformément à l'article 7:130 du Code des sociétés et des associations, une demande de la part d’un de ses actionnaire, Alychlo NV détenant (sur la base des attestations transmises à la Société, à savoir une attestation d’inscription au registre des actionnaires nominatifs de la Société et une attestation établie par les teneurs de comptes agréés, certifiant l'inscription en compte, à son nom, du nombres d'actions dématérialisées correspondantes) 17,02 % du capital de la Société, d'ajouter le présent point supplémentaire et les projets de résolutions ci-dessous à l'ordre du jour de l'Assemblée générale. La recommandation du conseil d'administration sur avis du comité de nomination et de rémunération sur ces projets de résolutions supplémentaires est disponible sur le site web de la Société.

Le Conseil d'administration recommande aux actionnaires de voter contre la révocation proposée de :

AS Partners BV (représentée par Stefan Yee) (point (i) ci-dessous) ; et

First Performance AG (représentée par Michaël Kleindl) (point (ii) ci-dessous).

La recommandation complète du Conseil d'administration sur avis du comité de nomination et de rémunération est disponible sur le site Internet de la Société et est détaillée en Annexe.

Projets de résolutions de Alychlo NV (chaque projet de résolution doit faire l’objet d’un vote séparé):

L'Assemblée générale décide de révoquer AS Partners BV, dont le numéro d'entreprise est 0466.690.556, représentée par son représentant permanent, Stefan Yee, en tant qu'administrateur de la Société, avec effet au 21 mai 2024. L'Assemblée générale décide de révoquer First Performance AG, dont le numéro d'entreprise est 0781484854, représentée par son représentant permanent, Michaël Kleindl, en tant qu'administrateur de la Société, avec effet au 21 mai 2024.

7. Approbation de la décharge donnée aux membres du Conseil d’administration.

Résolution proposée : approbation de la décharge donnée à tous les membres du Conseil d’administration pour l’exécution de leur mandat pour l’exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023.

8. Approbation de la décharge donnée au réviseur d’entreprise.

Résolution proposée : approbation de la décharge donnée à BDO Réviseurs D’Entreprises SRL (BCE 0431.088.289), représentée par Mme. Ellen Lombaerts, pour l’exécution de son mandat de réviseur d’entreprise de la Société au cours de l’exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023.

9. Nomination du commissaire chargé de l'"assurance" du rapport de durabilité de la CSRD.

Proposition de résolution : conformément à la recommandation du Conseil d'administration et sur recommandation du Comité d'audit, nomination de BDO Réviseurs d'Entreprises SRL (CBE 0431.088.289), représenté par Mme Ellen Lombaerts, responsable de l'" assurance " du rapport de durabilité de la CSRD, pour une période d'un an.

10. Procuration.

Résolution proposée : accorder une procuration à M. Mathias Baert et Mme Hilde Debontridder, choisissant à titre d’adresse le Avenue Reine Astrid 92A, 1310 La Hulpe, Belgique, en qualité de mandataires extraordinaires ayant le droit d’agir à titre individuel et de sous-déléguer leurs pouvoirs, et leur accorder le droit de représenter la Société en ce qui concerne l’exécution de ses obligations de dépôt et de déclaration prévues par le Code des sociétés et des associations (Belgique) et les autres lois en vigueur. La présente procuration autorise les mandataires extraordinaires susvisés à mettre en œuvre toutes les actions nécessaires et utiles et à signer tous les documents relatifs à ces obligations de dépôt et de déclaration, notamment, sans s’y limiter, à déposer les décisions susvisées au greffe compétent du Tribunal de commerce en vue de leur publication aux Annexes du Moniteur belge.

