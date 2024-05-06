Declaration of shares and voting rights April 30, 2024 - VALNEVA SE

Declaration of shares and voting rights
April 30, 2024
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: May 6, 2024

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva 		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

139,276,901

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each 		158,384,922  

Transfer into bearer form of 1,000,000 shares with double voting rights

 

Double voting rights granted on 1,350 ordinary shares 		April 26, 2024

 

Between April 4 &
April 29, 2024 		158,260,600

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

