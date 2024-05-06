Press release, Helsinki, 6 May 2024 at 9 AM (EEST)

Health Canada Approves Nexstim NBS 6 System for Treatment of MDD

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received approval from Health Canada for the marketing and commercial distribution of its NBS 6 system for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

Released in the EU and the United States in 2023, the NBS 6 is a new generation Nexstim system. The NBS 6 is currently FDA-approved for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), and CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain. One of the unique features of the NBS 6 is its modular design that allows for expansions of system capabilities over time.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “We have been happy with the progress made with the release of the NBS 6, and this Health Canada approval gets us one step further on our commercial expansion journey. We continue to be actively present in the Canadian market, working closely together with our local distributor Canadian Health Solutions (CHS).”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com , or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for presurgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

