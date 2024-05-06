Fingerprints and Infrafon collaborating on new smart badges for the European Medical and IoT market

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) and Infrafon, a German based biometric wearables technology startup, are collaborating to develop and launch biometric smart badge products for the European market.



The Infrafon SmartBadge CC1-SEC, developed by the Freiburg-based company offers MultiFactor Authentication including a biometric solution based on Fingerprints’ biometric sensors, software and algorithm benefitting from leading performance, and the company’s years of experience in secure biometrics innovation. The innovative smart badge from Infrafon supports both physical and logical access including FIDO2 and eIDAS, providing a zero-trust environment with a convenient biometric verification for the users.

Infrafon founder Frieder Hansen comments: “Infrafon Smart badge is a new type of device between SmartCard and Smartphone where a connected Smart Badge allows both visual and eID. It is used to access NFC or Bluetooth operated doors, devices and access to PCs. It also helps organizations to digitalize their workflows with ease to manage microprocesses. We are pleased to have established a strong partnership with Fingerprints, where we share an innovative vision on biometric physical and logical access control. Targeting the health care and large enterprise industries, will make this product a convenient and seamless authentication solution for end users.”

Adam Philpott, CEO of Fingerprints, adds: “Data breaches, phishing and other attacks on digital services are growing exponentially and we need to meet this challenge head on. By combining multi-factor authentication with Fingerprints easy to integrate secure biometric solution we can push the boundaries for user authentication together with Infrafon, with implementations in a smart badge and a whole range of IoT use cases.”

The Infrafon SmartBadge CC1-SEC is nominated in the category "Best Cybersecurity Solution" for IoTSWC Barcelona famous Industry Solution Awards and will show cased at the event. The ceremony will take place May 22nd in the Auditorium Gran Via, Barcelona.

About Infrafon

Infrafon GmbH was founded 2021 by serial entrepreneurs Frieder Hansen and Bryan Wyld. The German company developed a family of wearable IoT Smart devices, managed centrally by IES, a dedicated on-prem / cloud platform. NoCode, NoOS and GUI design tools as well as SAAS 3rd party API connectors make the system suitable for corporate use cases like ID-, Access-, work management, location tracking and messaging. Infrafon exhibits at IOTSW Barcelona in Hall 1 Booth 15. www.infrafon.com

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

