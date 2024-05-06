Aktsiaselts Infortar interim report for Q1 2024

| Source: AS Infortar AS Infortar

Infortar will arrange a webinar for investors today 6 May 2024.Please join the webinar via the following links:

Infortar's results for the first quarter of 2024 are remarkable, showing significant growth in revenue and profit. The company's revenue increased to 373 million euros and profit amounted to 62 million.

The chairman of the board of Infortar Ain Hanschmidt comments:

„Infortar succeeded in increasing its sales volumes and continues its expansion into new markets and sectors amidst stabilized energy prices. Today, more than 80 percent of our revenue is generated from foreign markets. Our investments have proven profitable, and as one of the largest investment companies in the region, we are continually seeking new growth opportunities”.

Infortar’s subsidiary Eesti Gaas (Elenger in foreign markets), which is the largest privately owned energy company in the region, increased its sales volume by 74 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching a total of 6.1 TWh. The company's market share in gas sales in the Finnish-Baltic region increased to 26.4 percent, and Eesti Gaas/Elenger imports about a third of the natural gas consumed in the region.

In addition to energy, maritime transport and real estate, Infortar entered the agriculture sector by signing agreements to acquire a majority stake in one of Estonia's largest dairy farms in Halinga, Pärnumaa.

Tallink reported profitable quarterly results. In real estate segment, the expansion of Tallink's logistics center in Maardu was completed. Both major constructions – the 25,000 sqm RIMI logistics center in Saue and the new bridge in Pärnu – have progressed according to the plan.

Compared to the first quarter of the previous year, Infortar's EBITDA increased by 40 percent, and profit by 32 percent. Infortar's equity reached 853 million euros as of March 31 this year, and its asset volume reached 1.4 billion euros. The company made investments totalling 7 million euros in the first quarter.

Since the end of last year, Infortar's shares have been listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange. A total of 5,517 retail investors from Estonia and professional investors from Europe participated in the company's initial public offering, with the total volume of subscriptions reaching 41.4 million euros, which was 1.3 times the base offer size. Infortar's stock has been the best performer in the Nasdaq Baltic stock exchange's main list in the first quarter of this year, with the company's stock rising by 27 percent.

KEY FIGURES OF FINANCIAL YEAR

 Q1 2024Q1 20232023
Revenue (in thousands of EUR)372 584347 4801 084 626
Gross profit (in thousands of EUR)50 00465 812149 473
EBITDA (in thousands of EUR)74 00452 560143 283
EBITDA margin %19,9%15,1%13,2%
Net profit (in thousands of EUR)67 62449 679123 628
Total profit (in thousands of EUR)62 06246 777293 830
Earnings per share (EUR)*2,92,2*13,9*
Total equity (in thousands of EUR)852 690566 482820 210
Total liabilities (in thousands of EUR)375 327340 568441 160

* Earnings per share have been calculated for all reported periods based on the following formula: net profit for the reporting year divided by the number of issued shares as of March 31, 2024 (Q1 2024 = (62,062,000 / 1,000) / 21,166,239 = 2.9 euros per share). In 2023 and 2024, share splits and the issuance of new shares occurred. For comparability purposes, the formula uses the currently valid number of shares each time.

Revenue

In the first quarter of the 2024, the consolidated revenue of the group increased by 25.1 million euros to 372.6 million euros (compared to consolidated revenue of 347.5 million euros in the first quarter of 2023). A significant positive impact was achieved by the growth in regional gas sales market share to 26%, which allowed for an increase in revenue compared to the previous year.

EBITDA and segment reporting

The EBITDA of the Energy segment in the first quarter of the 2024 was 73.9 million euros (compared to 50.5 million euros in the first quarter of the 2023). Profitability is not related to the volatility of energy prices but rather to the increase in market share and sales volumes. Infortar subsidiary, AS Eesti Gaas, actively manages price risks by using derivative instruments and regional natural gas storage facilities.

The Shipping segment's EBITDA in the first quarter of the 2024 was 34.5 million euros (compared to 27.1 million euros in the first quarter of the 2023). Infortar consolidates the results of AS Tallink Grupp using the equity method, meaning that results of AS Tallink Grupp are reflected in the segment reporting according to Infortar's ownership percentage in AS Tallink Grupp. In segment reporting, 100% of AS Tallink Grupp results (including 100% EBITDA) are accounted for in accordance with applicable accounting rules.

In the Real Estate segment, the profitability is assessed based on the EBITDA of separate real estate companies. The Real Estate EBITDA in the first quarter of the 2024 was 3.8 million euros (compared to 3.7 million euros in the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year). In the first quarter of 2024, the extension of Tallink's logistics center was completed, adding an addition 3,800 square meters of warehouse space to the real estate portfolio.

Net profit
Consolidated net profit in the first quarter of the 2024 was 62.1 million euros (compared to 46.8 million euros in the first quarter of the 2023).

Financing

Loan and leasing obligations in the first quarter of the 2024 amounted to 375.3 million euros (compared to 340.6 million euros in the first quarter of the 2023). The company's net debt decreased from 354 million euros at the end of 2023 to 196 million euros. The net debt to EBITDA ratio is 1.3.

Consolidated income statement, in thousands of euros

  Q1 2024Q1 20232023
Revenue 372 584347 4801 084 626
Cost of goods (goods and services) sold -322 573-281 478-934 811
Write-down of receivables -7-190-342
Gross profit 50 00465 812149 473
Marketing expenses -415-346-1 620
General administrative expenses -7 238-3 250-22 085
Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the investment property1560-4 074
Unsettled gain/loss on derivative financial instruments 24 65901 969
Other operating revenue 6005272 523
Other operating expenses -142-13 064-2 558
Operating profit 67 62449 679123 628
Profit (loss) from investments accounted for by equity method 2 00072339 639
Financial income and expenses    
Other financial investments 0-24-4
Interest expense -6 745-3 955-22 573
Interest income 1 2446452 765
Profit (loss) from changes in exchange rates -2-129-173
Gain from discount purchase 40159 158
Total financial income and expenses -5 499-3 463139 173
Profit before tax 64 12546 939302 440
Corporate income tax -2 063-162-8 610
Profit for the financial year 62 06246 777293 830
including:    
Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company62 16746 982293 778
Profit attributable to non-controlling interest -105-20552
Total of other comprehensive income

 		-58 275
including:
Comprehensive profit attributable to the owners of the parent company235 547
Comprehensive profit attributable to non-controlling interest52
Ordinary and diluted earnings per share (in euros per share)14,62
Diluted earnings per share (in euros per share)14,15

* The revaluation of non-cash derivative instruments in consolidated profits does not affect the profitability or cash-generating ability of AS Eesti Gaas or Infortar's core business activities.

Consolidated statement of financial position, in thousands of euros

ASSETS31.03.2431.03.2331.12.2023
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents179 528199 84587 115
Short term financial investments110
Derivative financial assets3 93826 92228 728
Settled derivative receivables5 05024 1985 958
Other prepayments and receivables121 92093 549162 575
Prepayments for taxes1 0671 064925
Trade and other receivables16 9823 93120 185
Prepayments for inventories3 56016 3703 493
Inventories61 83938 360146 884
Total current assets393 885404 240455 863
    
NON-CURRENT ASSETS   
Investments to associates348 811300 711346 014
Derivative and other financial assets3956 5081 125
Long-term loans and other receivables7 51910 0379 072
Investment property179 655163 144176 024
Property, plant and equipment443 872149 928446 748
Intangible assets14 5258 87614 366
Right-of-use assets10 79710 05511 300
Total non-current assets1 005 574649 2591 004 649
TOTAL ASSETS1 399 4591 053 4991 460 512


CURRENT LIABILITIES31.03.24 31.03.2331.12.2023
     
Loan liabilities120 733 149 249184 259
Rental liabilities1 470 1 4521 766
Payables to suppliers50 766 68 81374 751
Tax obligations23 050 21 79232 822
Buyers' advances2 422 4 6663 099
Short term derivatives1 879 2 8421 463
Settled derivatives13 557 4 36410 851
Other current liabilities4 017 5903 659
Total current liabilities217 894 253 768312 670
     
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES    
Long-term provisions11 209 6808 399
Deferred taxes33 684 25 05133 233
Other long-term liabilities29 990 17 65130 679
Long-term derviatives868 0186
Loan-liabilities244 334 181 918246 410
Rental liabilities8 790 7 9498 725
Total non-current liabilities328 875 233 249327 632
TOTAL LIABILITIES546 769 487 017640 302
     
Equity    
Share capital2 117 1 9852 105
Own shares-95 -95-95
Share premium32 484 029 344
Other reserves205 205205
Option reserve4 822 2 1233 864
Risks hedging reserve *-9 662 32 84124 118
Unrealised currency translation differences49 3-39
Employment benefit reserve-44 0-44
Retained earnings759 918 481 890466 140
Net profit of the financial year62 167 46 982293 778
     
Total equity attributable to equity851 961 565 934819 376
holders of the Parent729 548834
Minority interests852 690 566 482820 210
Total equity1 399 459 1 053 4991 460 512

* The revaluations of non-monetary derivative instruments in consolidated profits do not affect the profitability or cash flow generation ability of Eesti Gaas or Infortar's main business activities.

 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT in thousands of EURQ1 2024Q1 20232023
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit for the financial year		   
62 06246 777293 830
Adjustments   
     Depreciation, amortisation6 5362 88115 581
    Change in the fair value of the investment property-15604 074
Equity profits/losses-2 000-723-39 639
Change in the value of derivatives25 52050 54454 122
Other financial income/expenses-1 161-621-161 965
Calculated interest expenses6 7453 95522 573
Profit/loss from non-current assets sold-44-30-91
Income from grants recognised as revenue-42-279784
Corporate income tax expense2 0631628 610
 Income tax paid-1 612-1-267
 Change in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities44 714115 29654 540
 Change in inventories84 97931 603-61 914
 Change in payables and prepayments relating to operating activities-60 965-13 988-406
 Total cash flows from operating activities166 639235 576189 832
 Cash flows from investing activities   
 Purchases of associates-797-3 927-10 314
 Purchases of subsidiaries0-4-103 414
 Given loans000
 Paybacks from given loans1 8075 7006 652
 Interest gain9066032 691
 Purchases Investment property-3 474-2 604-18 304
 Purchases of property, plant and equipment-2 977-4 635-18 143
 Proceeds from sale of  property6632-252
 Net cash used in investing activities-4 469-4 835-141 084
 Rahavood finantseerimistegevusest   
 Changes in overdraft-30 528-15 92914 348
 Proceeds from borrowings59 926900287 606
 Repayments of borrowings-95 001-71 518-312 846
 Repayment of finance lease liabilities-593-429-2 233
 Interest paid-6 713-3 922-22 224
 Dividends paid00-15 750
 Gain from share emission
  1. 152
0       29 464
 Net cash used in financing activities-69 757-90 898-21 635
 TOTAL NET CASH FLOW92 413139 84327 113































Infortar operates in six countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, maritime transport, and real estate. Infortar owns a 42,3% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 113,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, taxi business and many other areas. A total of 103 companies belong to the Infortar group: 48 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,325 people.

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager
e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee
phone: +372 5156662
https://infortar.ee/en/investor

Attachments


Tags

Infortar INF1T

Attachments

Q1 2024 ENG presentation Q1 2024 ENG