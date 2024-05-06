Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 6 May 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the first tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 15 April 2024 (the “first tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam and CBOE DXE:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 29 April 2024 4,774 104.94 500,986.90 30 April 2024 19,922 103.81 2,068,021.14 2 May 2024 20,971 102.37 2,146,851.60 3 May 2024 11,159 102.80 1,147,156.36 TOTAL 56,826 5,863,016.00

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 29 April 2024 3,427 104.97 359,733.22 30 April 2024 10,258 104.04 1,067,216.68 2 May 2024 10,448 102.30 1,068,859.65 3 May 2024 6,086 102.81 625,724.79 TOTAL 30,219 3,121,534.33

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the first tranche is approximately €35 million for a total amount of 342,789 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 6 May 2024, the Company held in total 5,343,476 ordinary shares in treasury (2.42% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.74% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment