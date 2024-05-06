Renault Group: Communication related to the availability of the EMTN base prospectus 2024

Press Release

May 6, 2024

Availability of the base prospectus

for the 2024 EMTN programme

Boulogne-Billancourt, May 6th, 2024

On May 3rd, 2024, Renault SA registered the Base Prospectus for its EMTN programme with the French market Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) under visa number 24-138.

This prospectus is available free of charge upon request at Renault SA head office, 122-122 bis avenue du Général Leclerc, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

It is also available on Renault’s website (www.renaultgroup.com/en/finance-2/debt-and-funding/) as well as on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

Attachment