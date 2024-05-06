Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 29 April 2024 – 03 May 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 18:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement21,177,53812.50264,745,082
29 April 2024280,00012.203,415,860
30 April 2024315,23612.163,834,594
01 May 2024250,00012.153,037,500
02 May 2024330,00013.054,307,787
03 May 2024330,00013.174,346,100
Total, week number 181,505,23612.5818,941,841
Accumulated under the program22,682,77412.51283,686,923

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 21,561,524 own shares corresponding to 1.40 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

