Press Release

May 6, 2024

Signify share repurchase periodic update

Eindhoven, The Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 153,980 shares in the period April 29 to May 3, 2024. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 25.70 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 4.0 million.

These repurchases were made as part of the company’s repurchase program, which was announced on April 29, 2024. Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term

incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here.

