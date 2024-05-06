Stellantis Pro One Achieves No. 1 Spot in Middle East & Africa Region and Strengthens Commercial Vehicle Leadership in Europe and South America

Achieves No. 1 spot with a record 26% market share in Middle East & Africa, led by strong performance in Algeria with the FIAT Professional brand

Confirms market leadership in Europe 30 and South America

North America plays a key role in Pro One success; Ram announces new professional commercial vehicle division

Stellantis Pro One on track to global leadership by 2027; achieve Dare Forward 2030 target

AMSTERDAM, May 6, 2024 – Demonstrating its market leadership in the Middle East and Africa region for the second quarter in a row, the Stellantis Pro One commercial vehicles offensive delivered an excellent performance in the first quarter of 2024, accounting for one-third of Net revenues reported by Stellantis.

The performance highlights the strength of Stellantis Pro One in global markets and puts it on track to achieve global leadership in commercial vehicles by 2027 and reach the targets outlined in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

Stellantis Pro One Middle East and Africa region market share reached 26% in the first quarter of 2024. In addition, it maintained the No. 1 position in both EU30 and South America regions. For EU30 BEV (battery electric vehicle) sales for the quarter, Pro One takes the top spot with 33% market share, with the Peugeot brand leading across the region.

“The Q1 2024 sales performance in commercial vehicles confirms and validates our Stellantis Pro One strategy,” said Xavier Peugeot, Stellantis Senior Vice President, Commercial Vehicles Business. “The enthusiastic welcome of our entirely new van line-up, combined with new connected services and concrete hydrogen fuel cell propulsion van offers confirm Stellantis’ position as the relevant choice for professionals.”

Regional highlights include:

Europe 30:

Maintained commercial vehicle leadership with 30% market share (ICE + BEV)

Continued BEV leadership with 33% market share; Peugeot No. 1 brand

No. 1 in France and Spain; No. 1 in Italy with FIAT Professional market leader; No. 1 in Germany with market share up 3.6 percentage points vs. Q1 2023

BEV leadership in Poland, Belgium, and Portugal; and in the Netherlands with a 2.7 percentage point increase in total market share

Expansion of in-house production of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles on both mid-size and large vans during the year in Hordain (France) and Gliwice (Poland) will boost the Company’s Pro One hydrogen offerings and help cement Stellantis’ standing as the undisputed leader in European commercial vehicle market.





Middle East & Africa:

Stellantis Pro One achieved the No. 1 spot in the Middle East & Africa region for the second consecutive quarter

Led by strong performance in Algeria with the FIAT Professional brand, Stellantis achieves leadership in the region becoming No. 1 in light commercial vehicles (LCV) with 26% market share, up 7.5 percentage points versus Q1 2023

More than 60% volume growth fueled by Algeria, Turkey, and GCC (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman)

Stellantis maintained its No. 1 position in Turkey, Israel and overseas departments and regions of France.

North America:

Ram maintains its No. 3 position in the region





New Ram trucks: 2025 Ram 1500 with more powerful, fuel-efficient Hurricane Twin Turbo engine now available; 2025 Ram 1500 Tradesman tailored for fleet customers; and Ram 1500 RHO with 540-horsepower Hurricane H/O

In March, Ram announced the new Ram Professional commercial vehicle division with full-service customer mobility and value solutions.





South America:

Leader in LCV with 31.5% market share versus 26.6% in Q1 2023

Market leader in van and pickup sales in the region, with 37.7% and 36.5% share, respectively

FIAT Professional is the leading LCV brand in the region with 23.1% share vs. 19.9% Q1 23; Strada is the “most sold” LCV in the region with 13.8% market share vs. 11.5% Q1 23

Ram Rampage No. 2 in Brazil (C-segment pickup) with a 23% market share.

India & Asia Pacific:

Peugeot light commercial vehicles retail sales improved 50% versus the first quarter of 2023

FIAT Professional commercial performance increased 8% year-over-year, thanks to the brand’s strong performance in Australia

Ram remains the No. 1 brand in the 1-ton-plus pickup segment in the Australian market.





