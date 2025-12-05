Stellantis’ Shares to Win Employee Purchase Plan Reaches

22 Million Shares Subscribed in Over Three Years

Third consecutive annual edition of Shares to Win completed in 20 countries, representing more than 235,000 eligible employees

€209 million invested in the plan since its launch in 2023

Average employee investment in 2025 surpassed €1,150





AMSTERDAM, December 5, 2025 – Stellantis’ employee share purchase plan, Shares to Win, completed its 2025 edition on November 25, 2025. Since its launch in 2023, employees have subscribed to 22 million shares. This third consecutive annual edition extended across 20 countries, engaging more than 235,000 eligible employees.

An Ambitious Employee Share Purchase Plan

Shares to Win perfectly embodies Stellantis’ people-first mindset, aiming to offer its employees the opportunity to be involved in the Company’s results, fostering engagement, pride and sense of belonging. With this ambition in mind, Stellantis has designed a program that stands out for its:

Consistent Pace





Launched in 2023, Shares to Win has been held annually, making the 2025 plan the third consecutive edition. This consistent pace reflects Stellantis’ commitment to steadily increasing employee ownership in the Company’s capital.

Large Scale





Since its launch, the number of participating countries has grown year after year, with the 2025 edition spanning 20 countries (+2 compared to 2024) and engaging more than 235,000 eligible employees, representing nearly the entire global workforce of Stellantis.

Attractive Incentive Package Accessible to All





With no minimum subscription, Shares to Win is open to the widest possible group of employees, offering a highly attractive incentive package that includes:

20% discount on the Stellantis share price (2025 subscription price incl. Discount: €6.52).

on the Stellantis share price (2025 subscription price incl. Discount: €6.52). Matching contribution offered by Stellantis on the employee’s personal investment, up to €1,000 (boosted to 200% on the first €200 invested in 2025, i.e. €400 offered for €200 invested / €1,000 offered from €800 invested).



“At Stellantis, our people-first mindset drives initiatives like Shares to Win, which we’re very proud of and have offered for three consecutive years,” said Xavier Chéreau, Chief Human Resources & Sustainability Officer. “I believe that employee shareholding strengthens the bond of mutual trust between the Company and its people. It shows our commitment to building the future together, sharing value creation, and fostering cohesion and pride in being part of Stellantis.”



22 Million Stellantis Shares Subscribed by Employees Over Three Years

At the close of the 2025 edition, Shares to Win accounted for 22 million shares subscribed by employees since its 2023 launch. This corresponds to €209 million invested, comprising €141 million in personal subscriptions and €68 million contributed by Stellantis through its matching program. Stellantis employees collectively hold 2.8% of the Company’s capital, an increase of 1.1 percentage points compared to October 2023, before the launch of the first Shares to Win program.

Collectively, Stellantis’ main countries, France, Italy and the United States, accounted for two-thirds of the program’s total subscriptions in 2025. Globally, the program achieved an 11% subscription rate in 2025 with employees investing on average more than €1,150.

