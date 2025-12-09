Stellantis and Bolt Partner to Advance Large-Scale Deployment of Driverless Mobility in Europe

Collaboration leverages Stellantis’ AV-Ready Platforms™ for scalable Level 4 (driverless) deployment

Partnership marks next step in Bolt’s ambition to have 100,000 autonomous vehicles available on its shared mobility platform by 2035

Both companies share commitment to the highest safety, reliability, and cybersecurity standards in Europe

Trials to begin in European countries from 2026

AMSTERDAM and TALLINN, Estonia, December 9, 2025 – Stellantis and Bolt, Europe’s leading mobility platform, today announced they have entered a partnership to jointly explore the development and deployment of Level 4 (driverless) autonomous vehicles for commercial operations across Europe.

The collaboration will combine Stellantis’ AV-Ready Platforms™ – specifically the eK0 medium size van and STLA Small platforms – with Bolt’s extensive mobility network. Bolt currently provides ride-hailing services in more than 50 countries including 23 EU Member States and aims to integrate Stellantis’ autonomous vehicles into its shared mobility platform to provide fully autonomous, driverless ride-hailing services.

Stellantis’ AV-Ready Platforms™ are engineered for flexibility and scalability, integrating advanced sensor suites, high-performance computing and system redundancies to meet the highest safety and reliability standards while optimizing total cost of ownership for service operators, making them one of the most competitive solutions in the industry.

The companies plan to begin deploying test vehicles for trials in European countries starting in 2026, with a strong focus on building a service that provides the highest safety and performance standards in Europe. Deployment will follow a phased approach, from prototypes and pilot fleets to progressive industrial scale-up, with an initial production target in 2029.

Both companies will work closely with European regulators to support a responsible approach to testing, certification and scalable deployment, in full alignment with applicable safety, data protection and cybersecurity standards.

Strategic Significance

For Stellantis, this collaboration expands its growing partner ecosystem in Europe and advances its global driverless mobility strategy, leveraging AV-Ready Platforms™ designed for safe and reliable Level 4 deployment at scale.

For Bolt, the partnership marks the next step towards its ambition of having 100,000 autonomous vehicles available on its shared mobility platform by 2035.

Executive Quotes

Antonio Filosa, CEO – Stellantis, said: “Our AV-Ready Platforms™ are designed for maximum flexibility, so we can deliver the best possible experience for European customers. Autonomous fleets can also contribute to a lower carbon footprint by enabling a shared and optimized mobility, reducing congestion and emissions. Partnering with Bolt is intended to bring this vision closer to reality, combining our engineering expertise with their operational reach in the hopes of making driverless mobility a trusted part of everyday life in Europe.”

Markus Villig, Founder and CEO - Bolt, said: “This partnership brings together two companies who understand the specific dynamics of operating in Europe. By combining Stellantis’ AV-Ready Platforms™ and our operational expertise, we plan to create the best autonomous vehicle offering that is tailored for European needs, in line with European standards, that millions of people will be able to use. The partnership marks the next step in our ambition to have 100,000 autonomous vehicles on the Bolt platform by 2035.”

Legal Disclaimer

This Memorandum of Understanding is non-binding and reflects the current intent of the parties. Any future development, deployment, commercial terms, roles and responsibilities will be subject to the execution of separate definitive agreements, regulatory approvals and agreed technical and operational conditions.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis



For more information, contact:



Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com



Nathalie ROUSSEL +33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com



communications@stellantis.com

www.stellantis.com

About Bolt

Bolt is a European shared mobility platform that has operations in over 50 countries and 600 cities and provides shared mobility services including ride-hailing, scooter and e-bike rental and car rental to over 200 million customers. More than 4.5 million drivers use the Bolt platform around the world. The company seeks to accelerate the transition from owned cars to shared mobility, offering better alternatives for every use case.

Contact: press@bolt.eu

Stellantis Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements. In particular, statements regarding future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, future financial and operating results, the anticipated closing date for the proposed transaction and other anticipated aspects of our operations or operating results are forward-looking statements. These statements may include terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “could”, “should”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “remain”, “on track”, “design”, “target”, “objective”, “goal”, “forecast”, “projection”, “outlook”, “prospects”, “plan”, or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on Stellantis’ current state of knowledge, future expectations and projections about future events and are by their nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: the ability of Stellantis to launch new products successfully and to maintain vehicle shipment volumes; changes in the global financial markets, general economic environment and changes in demand for automotive products, which is subject to cyclicality; Stellantis’ ability to successfully manage the industry-wide transition from internal combustion engines to full electrification; Stellantis’ ability to offer innovative, attractive products and to develop, manufacture and sell vehicles with advanced features including enhanced electrification, connectivity and autonomous-driving characteristics; Stellantis’ ability to produce or procure electric batteries with competitive performance, cost and at required volumes; Stellantis’ ability to successfully launch new businesses and integrate acquisitions; a significant malfunction, disruption or security breach compromising information technology systems or the electronic control systems contained in Stellantis’ vehicles; exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate changes, credit risk and other market risks; increases in costs, disruptions of supply or shortages of raw materials, parts, components and systems used in Stellantis’ vehicles; changes in local economic and political conditions; changes in trade policy, the imposition of global and regional tariffs or tariffs targeted to the automotive industry, the enactment of tax reforms or other changes in tax laws and regulations; the level of governmental economic incentives available to support the adoption of battery electric vehicles; the impact of increasingly stringent regulations regarding fuel efficiency requirements and reduced greenhouse gas and tailpipe emissions; various types of claims, lawsuits, governmental investigations and other contingencies, including product liability and warranty claims and environmental claims, investigations and lawsuits; material operating expenditures in relation to compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations; the level of competition in the automotive industry, which may increase due to consolidation and new entrants; Stellantis’ ability to attract and retain experienced management and employees; exposure to shortfalls in the funding of Stellantis’ defined benefit pension plans; Stellantis’ ability to provide or arrange for access to adequate financing for dealers and retail customers and associated risks related to the operations of financial services companies; Stellantis’ ability to access funding to execute its business plan; Stellantis’ ability to realize anticipated benefits from joint venture arrangements; disruptions arising from political, social and economic instability; risks associated with Stellantis’ relationships with employees, dealers and suppliers; Stellantis’ ability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; developments in labor and industrial relations and developments in applicable labor laws; earthquakes or other disasters; risks and other items described in Stellantis’ Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 and Current Reports on Form 6-K and amendments thereto filed with the SEC; and other risks and uncertainties.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as of the date of this document and Stellantis disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Stellantis and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect Stellantis’ financial results, is included in Stellantis’ reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and AFM.

Attachment