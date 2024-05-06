Arqit Sets First Half 2024 Conference Call for Monday, May 20, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET

LONDON, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (“Arqit”), a leader in quantum safe encryption, announced it will report financial results for the six months ending March 31, 2024 on Monday, May 20, 2024.

In conjunction with this announcement, Arqit will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT on May 20, 2024 with the Company’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, David Williams, and CFO, Nick Pointon. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “News & Events” page of the Company’s website at ir.arqit.uk. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at ir.arqit.uk.

About Arqit

Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) (Arqit) supplies a unique encryption software service which makes the communications links of any networked device, cloud machine or data at rest secure against both current and future forms of attack on encryption – even from a quantum computer. Compatible with NSA CSfC Components and meeting the demands of NSA CSfC Symmetric Key Management Requirements Annexe 1.2. and RFC 8784, Arqit’s Symmetric Key Agreement Platform uses a lightweight software agent that allows end point devices to create encryption keys locally in partnership with any number of other devices. The keys are computationally secure and facilitate Zero Trust Network Access. It can create limitless volumes of keys with any group size and refresh rate and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The agent is lightweight and will thus run on the smallest of end point devices. The product sits within a growing portfolio of granted patents. It also works in a standards compliant manner which does not oblige customers to make a disruptive rip and replace of their technology. Arqit is winner of two GSMA Global Mobile Awards, The Best Mobile Security Solution and The CTO Choice Award for Outstanding Mobile Technology, at Mobile World Congress 2024, recognised for groundbreaking innovation at the 2023 Institution of Engineering and Technology Awards and winner of the National Cyber Awards’ Innovation in Cyber Award and the Cyber Security Awards’ Cyber Security Software Company of the Year Award. Arqit is ISO 27001 Standard certified. www.arqit.uk

Media relations enquiries:

Arqit: pr@arqit.uk

Investor relations enquiries:

Arqit: investorrelations@arqit.uk

Gateway: arqit@gateway-grp.com



