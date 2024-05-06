BioStem Technologies Granted Prioritized Examination for Wound Healing Patent

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of placental derived allografts for advanced wound care, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the Company’s request for Prioritized Examination for its application for U.S. Patent 18/290,914 titled STERILE HUMAN PLACENTAL ALLOGRAFTS AND METHODS OF MAKING THEREOF.



“As we continue to expand distribution of our product portfolio in key sites of care, we are pleased to have taken another important step towards protecting our intellectual property,” said Jason Matuszewski, BioStem’s Chief Executive Officer. “This patent relates to our proprietary BioREtain® processing, which is at the root of our product technology, what differentiates us from our competitors, and ultimately what helps support wound care treatment for patients. We look forward to working with the USPTO as our application undergoes priority examination.”

Once granted, the patent will protect BioStem’s method of processing human amniotic tissue.

The global wound care dressing market was valued at $14.20 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.16% from 2024 to 2030.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM):

BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies' quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices (cGTP) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (cGMP). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC® and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company's FDA-registered and AATB-accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information, visit biostemtechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements:

