Patient Monitoring Devices Market is Expected to Reach $71.1 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patient Monitoring Devices market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $48.5 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $71.1 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The patient monitoring market is driven by several factors contributing to its expansion in wireless and predictive analytics in vital sign monitors. These driving factors include the Increasing incidence of chronic disorders and growing demand for advanced patient monitoring products.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=678

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $48.5 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $71.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Artificial Intelligence (AI) Integration - growth opportunities Key Market Driver Increase adoption of wireless monitoring devices

"Blood Glucose monitoring systems segment accounted for the largest share of the patient monitoring market.”

Based on the product segment, the patient monitoring devices market is segmented into – Blood glucose monitoring system, Multi-Parameter Monitoring, Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, Hemodynamic/ Pressure Monitoring Devices, Weight Monitoring Devices, Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Temperature Monitoring Devices and others. Self-monitoring blood glucose are essential in-patient monitoring because they have the ability to self-manage their diabetes, potentially reducing hospital readmission rates and lowering overall healthcare costs for providers. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems offer continuous blood sugar data without the need for constant finger pricking. This enhances both patient comfort and data collection efficiency. Seamless integration with smartphones allows for real-time data analysis, trend tracking, and data sharing with healthcare providers. This foster improved diabetes management strategies. The convergence of factors including rising diabetes prevalence, increased awareness of preventative care, and technological advancements are driving significant growth in the blood glucose patient monitoring market. By addressing challenges like data security and adapting to evolving healthcare models, this market is poised for continued expansion, ultimately leading to improved diabetes management and patient outcomes.

"By end user hospitals & clinics accounts for the largest share in 2023."

The patient monitoring devices market is classified into hospitals & clinics, Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and home care settings and other end users. In 2023, Hospitals and clinics account for the largest market share in the market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to ensuring patient safety, optimizing care delivery, and generating valuable clinical data. Hospitals and clinics prioritize vendors with a strong reputation for customer service and a proven track record in the patient monitoring market.

“North America dominates the patient monitoring market in 2023.”

The patient monitoring devices market is segmented across five prominent regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. In 2023, the North American region emerged as the primary driver of the largest market share in the patient monitoring market. The North American population is experiencing a demographic shift, with a growing number of individuals reaching 65 and above. This age group is more susceptible to chronic diseases and often requires closer monitoring for potential complications. This trend fuels the demand for user-friendly and reliable patient monitoring solutions. North America serves as a hub for technological innovation, and the patient monitoring market reflects this trend. Advancements in key areas are driving market growth, including Wearable Biosensors: These devices offer continuous monitoring of vital signs and physiological parameters outside traditional healthcare settings, promoting preventative care and early disease detection. The convergence of these factors creates a dynamic and expanding market for patient monitoring solutions in North America. The focus on chronic disease management, an aging population, value-based care, and ongoing technological advancements are all propelling market growth.

Buy a Robotic Radiotherapy Industry Report (250 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=678

Patient Monitoring Devices market major players covered in the report, such as:

GE Healthcare (US)

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

Masimo (US)

Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Japan)

Edwards Lifesciences (US)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Natus Medical Incorporated (US)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

Compumedics Limited (Australia)

Nonin Medical (US)

Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd (China)

Baxter International (US)

and Among Others

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=678

This report has segmented the Patient Monitoring market based on Product, and end user.

PATIENT MONITORING MARKET, BY PRODUCT (USD MILLION; 2022—2029) *

BLOOD GLUCOSE MONITORING SYSTEMS Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Systems Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Wearable Glucose Monitoring Systems

CARDIAC MONITORING DEVICES ECG Devices Implantable Loop Recorder Event Monitors MCT Monitors Smart/ Wearable ECG Monitors

MULTI-PARAMETER MONITORING DEVICES Low-Acuity Monitoring & Accessories Devices Mid- Acuity Monitoring Devices High- Acuity Monitoring Devices

RESPIRATORY MONITORING DEVICES Pulse Oximeter Spirometer Capnographs Peak Flow Meters

HEMODYNAMIC/ PRESSURE MONITORING DEVICES Hemodynamic Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors Disposables

WEIGHT MONITORING DEVICES Digital Weight Monitoring Devices Analog Weight Monitoring Devices Other weight monitoring devices

FETAL & NEONATAL MONITORING DEVICES Fetal Monitoring Devices Neonatal Monitoring Devices

NEUROMONITORING DEVICES EEG Machines EMG Machines Cerebral Oximeters ICP Monitors MEG Machines TCD Machines

TEMPERATURE MONITORING DEVICES Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices Table-Top Temperature Monitoring Devices Wearable Continuous Monitoring Devices Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches





PATIENT MONITORING MARKET, BY END USER (USD MILLION; 2021—2029) *

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

PATIENT MONITORING MARKET, BY REGION

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico

MEA

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=678

Key Market Stakeholders:

Manufacturers and distributors of patient monitoring devices

Healthcare institutions (Hospitals and clinics)

Ambulatory surgical centers

Healthcare institutions (hospitals and cardiac centers)

Research institutions

Research and consulting firms

Contract research organizations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

Academic medical centers and universities

Market research and consulting firms

Clinical research organizations

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs)

Medical Research Laboratories

Academic Medical Centers and Universities

Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs)

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the patient monitoring market on Product and end user.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges).

To strategically analyze the micro markets concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To profile the key market players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies.

To forecast the revenue of the market segments concerning five main regions, namely, North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), the Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as new product launches and approvals; agreements, partnerships, expansions, acquisitions; and collaborations in the patient monitoring market.

Related Reports:

Brain Monitoring Market

Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market

Fetal Monitoring Market

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market

Get access to the latest updates on Patient Monitoring Devices Companies and Patient Monitoring Devices Industry Growth