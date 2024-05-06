Stride Autism Centers Opens New Facility in Oak Park to Improve Autism Services in Illinois

OAK PARK, Ill., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride Autism Centers ("Stride"), renowned for its mission-driven, evidence-based therapy for children with autism, announces the opening of its innovative new center in Oak Park, Illinois. This strategic expansion is a significant step in Stride's mission to increase access to specialized autism services for children throughout the Midwest.



Located at 6400 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60707, the Oak Park center is set to provide Stride’s celebrated full-day Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy programs. With a focus on individual care, Stride maintains a 1:1 therapist-to-child ratio, offering customized treatment plans for children aged two to six, rooted in established ABA methods.

Brad Zelinger, Founder and CEO of Stride, shares his personal connection to the mission: "Opening our new facility in Oak Park is more than an expansion—it's a fulfillment of Stride’s deep-seated commitment to the local community. My sister, who has an autism-related disorder called Rett Syndrome, inspired me to find Stride so individuals like her can get the effective therapy they need as early as possible to live more independent, joyous lives. As a Chicagoan, I am especially driven to bring Stride's services to underserved communities throughout the region."

The Oak Park center features a team of highly skilled Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and experienced therapists dedicated to early childhood development. Kristen Cooper Borkenhagen, BCBA, LMFT, Chief Clinical Operations Officer, added, "We are excited to integrate into the Oak Park community and provide valuable resources and support to local families. Our team is committed to fostering the development of essential life skills in children during critical early years."

Dr. Ashley Whittington-Barnish, PhD, LCP, BCBA-D, NCSP, and Stride's Chief Clinical Systems Officer, shared, "We base our early intervention strategies on strong research. The Oak Park center upholds our high standards and adapts our proven methods to meet the specific needs of each child."

About Stride Autism Centers

Stride Autism Centers is a mission-driven organization dedicated to providing evidence-based ABA therapy to children with autism ages 2 to 6. With locations in Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, Stride's programs focus on personalized therapy and group activities to enhance communication, school readiness, emotional regulation, and more.

For more information or to contact Stride's Oak Park location , please call us at (312) 554-5578 or visit Stride Autism Centers . If you’re interested in a rewarding career assisting children with autism, please visit Stride Careers to view our available positions in Oak Park, Illinois.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/690fa375-1d5c-4d8f-8c65-be878aacf46a



