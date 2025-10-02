Stride Autism Centers Opens New Bellevue, Nebraska Clinic, Expanding Access to Early Intervention ABA Therapy

BELLEVUE, Neb., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride Autism Centers, the Midwest’s leading provider of center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for young children with autism, is proud to announce the grand opening of its sixth Nebraska clinic, located in Bellevue.

Stride is the only center-based ABA program in Nebraska fully accredited by the Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ), the nation’s highest standard for autism service providers. This new clinic extends Stride’s mission of ensuring that children ages 2–6 receive high-quality, evidence-based early intervention at a critical time in their development.

“Our expansion into Bellevue reflects our deep commitment to families in Nebraska,” said Brad Zelinger, Founder & CEO of Stride Autism Centers. “Early intervention can profoundly shape a child’s ability to thrive in kindergarten and beyond, and we want every family to have access to this life-changing care.”

Stride’s growth comes at a time of major challenges for autism services in Nebraska. In August 2025, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services significantly reduced Medicaid reimbursement rates for ABA therapy, leading many providers to discontinue Medicaid acceptance. Despite these financial pressures, Stride has reaffirmed its mission-driven commitment to continue serving Medicaid families.

Motivated by a deeply personal story, Stride was founded to address a critical need. Zelinger's sister, who has an autism-related disorder, lacked access to life-changing early intervention services. This experience drove him to dedicate his career to providing comprehensive ABA therapy to families in historically underserved areas, like Nebraska, and he remains committed to this mission despite legislative challenges.

“While other providers are unfortunately stepping away from Medicaid, we remain steadfast,” added Zelinger. “Families deserve consistency and compassion, not uncertainty. Stride will always put children and their futures first.”

Stride’s clinics provide full-day programs that combine individualized one-on-one therapy with naturalistic group activities. The program focuses on building communication, emotional regulation, school readiness, social skills, self-care, and play, which helps children with autism gain the skills they need to flourish in daily life.

Through a new program called Stride360, families also have access via trusted partners to speech therapy and occupational therapy in the clinic, giving children the opportunity to benefit from a comprehensive circle of care under one coordinated approach.

The organization’s dedication extends to its team as well. Stride was recently recognized as a Top Workplace in the Great Plains, honored for its clear sense of purpose, values-driven mission, and innovative employee well-being and professional development programs.

With the opening of the Bellevue clinic, Stride now operates six centers across Nebraska, serving communities in Omaha, Lincoln, and now Bellevue.

Families interested in enrolling their child in ABA therapy at Stride Autism Centers can visit stridecenters.com or call (515) 207-5251.

About Stride Autism Centers

Stride Autism Centers is a mission-driven organization dedicated to providing evidence-based ABA therapy to children with autism ages 2 to 6. With locations across Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, Stride's programs integrate structured one-on-one therapy with naturalistic group activities. These programs are designed to promote skills in communication, emotional regulation, school readiness, social interaction, self-care, and more. Stride Autism Centers is fully accredited by the Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) in Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska.