Stride Autism Centers Named a Winner of the 2025 Iowa Top Workplaces Award

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride Autism Centers, a leading provider of center-based early intervention ABA therapy, has been recognized with the 2025 Iowa Top Workplaces Award by the Des Moines Register. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

Stride’s inclusion on this list underscores its commitment to cultivating a workplace where employees feel valued and inspired in their work. With roughly 400 full-time employees, Stride is expanding rapidly and now operates 11 centers across Iowa, including its newest location in Des Moines.

Dedicated to increasing access to evidence-based ABA therapy in underserved communities, Stride is often the first and only provider of early intervention services for preschool-aged children diagnosed with autism in these areas.

“Stride was founded on the belief that every child diagnosed with autism should have access to high-quality early intervention,” said Brad Zelinger, Founder and CEO of Stride Autism Centers. “This year has been especially exciting as we opened our 10th center in Cedar Rapids this spring and are now celebrating our 11th in the Highland Park community of Des Moines in the Park Fair Mall at 100 E Euclid Avenue. To also be recognized as an Iowa Top Workplace reflects the extraordinary commitment of our team and reinforces our mission to deliver the best outcomes for children and families.”

Stride is also Fully Accredited by the Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) , underscoring its commitment to clinical excellence and high standards of care.

As organizations grow, preserving a strong, mission-driven culture can be challenging. The Top Workplaces Award is unique in that it evaluates company culture through the lens of employees, measuring factors such as strategic clarity, leadership support, and alignment with core values. Stride’s consistently high scores affirm that its people-first approach is making an impact.

“Recognition like this is meaningful because it comes directly from our employees,” said Zelinger. “Our team members are the heart of Stride, and their dedication not only makes this a great place to work but also allows us to provide life-changing therapy for children with autism.”

Stride Autism Centers is a mission-driven organization dedicated to providing evidence-based center-based ABA therapy to children with autism ages 2 to 6. With locations across Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, Stride's programs integrate structured one-on-one therapy with naturalistic group activities. These programs are designed to promote skills in communication, emotional regulation, school readiness, social interaction, self-care, and more. For more information, please call us at 515-207-5251 or visit Stride Autism Centers .

