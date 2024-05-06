iDirect Government’s Tactical Hub Teams with Tampa Microwave’s Quad Band Satellite Simulator for MILSATCOM Mission Readiness Solution – TerraNet

HERNDON, Va., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a leading provider of satellite communications to the military and government, announced a partnership with Tampa Microwave that combines iDirect Government’s Tactical Hub and Tampa Microwave’s Quad Band Satellite Simulator (QBSS) to deliver an easy to use, transportable and cost-effective solution to support all-encompassing mission-readiness scenarios, branded TerraNet. A turnkey solution, TerraNet can be used to perform end-to-end system validation, radio frequency (RF) equipment testing, training, maintenance and pre-deployment exercises of hub and remote terminals in a simulated satellite network of as many as 1,000 remotes within a range of 300 feet.



“Intricate engineering, advanced technology, testing, launch expenses, ongoing maintenance, ground control operations and other factors contribute to the high costs of satellite communications,” said Tim Winter, president of iDirect Government. “Although the bandwidth costs are well worth it to protect citizens and U.S. infrastructure, assets and interests, there is now a way to prepare for mission readiness and save on bandwidth costs with TerraNet. This solution represents another way that iDirect Government is at the forefront of innovation, with Tampa Microwave as our partner.”

TerraNet enables MILSATCOM users to deploy a cost-effective training and testing platform with benefits that include:

Simulated satellite link for mission readiness activities, saving bandwidth costs from using a live network.

Reduced training lead times due to other satellite bandwidth and priorities, allowing training to take place when it is needed.

Eliminating cancellations of planned training testing because of higher priority uses.

Effectively conduct training and testing on multiple interference scenarios without compromising live networks.

Evaluate emerging technologies and field new capabilities without necessitating live mission networks.

Complete network system eliminates reliance upon gateway personnel and resources: Personnel can “train as they fight” in a realistic end-to-end environment.

TerraNet live demonstrations will be available at Global SOF Week 2024 in Tampa from May 7-9, 2024, at iDirect Government’s booth (#1113).

From its beginnings in 2007, iDirect Government has supported the Department of Defense and other agencies, solving communications challenges with effective and exceptional delivery, in some of the most extreme environments worldwide.

About iDirect Government

iDirect Government, LLC, delivers secure satellite-based voice, video and data applications with anytime and anywhere connectivity in the air, at sea and on land. iDirect Government’s advanced satellite IP solutions are used for critical ISR, airborne, maritime and COTM communications to support force protection, logistics, situational awareness, disaster recovery and emergency response.

Building on more than 19 years of global satellite communications experience, iDirect Government provides the most bandwidth-efficient, scalable and highly secure platform to meet specialized applications of multiple federal, state and local government agencies, including the Department of Defense, both domestically and abroad. iDirect Government, a U.S. corporation, has been a trusted partner of the U.S. government for more than 19 years. All its employees are permanent U.S. residents, with a third being U.S. military veterans.

iDirect Government’s specialized technology includes transmission security (TRANSEC), Communication Signal Interference Removal™ (CSIR™) anti-jam technology and Open Antenna Modem Interface Protocol (OpenAMIP). All Defense-grade products sold by iDirect Government are designed, developed, assembled, programmed and verified within the United States.

