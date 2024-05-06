Collective Audience Appoints Award-Winning Digital Strategy Executive and Advertising Leader, Cary Tilds, to Advisor Collective

NEW YORK, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Audience, Inc. (Nasdaq-GM: CAUD), a leading innovator of audience-based performance advertising and media solutions, has appointed Cary Tilds to its Advisor Collective, a new community of strategic advisors who share a commitment to the transformation of the AdTech, MarTech and digital media for benefit of advertisers and publishers.







Cary Tilds joins Advisor Collective

Tilds is an award-winning digital advertising executive with 30 years of experience driving digital strategies, marketing, technology and innovation for Fortune 500 media giants that include WPP, Mindshare, Omnicom, and Ford Motor Company.

“Cary is an extraordinarily experienced media strategist and talented leader who shares our vision of offering to the world a revolutionary advertising and media platform that solves the many challenges facing our industry today,” said Collective Audience CEO, Peter Bordes.

“She brings to our growing Advisor Collective invaluable knowledge and insights gained from leading teams engaged across marketing, digital media and analytics, business intelligence and data strategies. Cary’s success in bridging the advertising and ad technology industries complements our mission of bringing together publisher supply, brand and agency demand, together with unique audience data, into a unified cloud platform.”

Since the formation of the Advisory Collective late last year, its members have provided Collective Audience strategic guidance and invaluable access that has helped support the formation of several key partnerships and joint ventures with major industry players, including Insticator, Reset Digital and Genesis, as well as transformative acquisitions underway that include BeOp and DSL Digital.

These major wins have supported the recent launch of AudienceDesk™ powered by AudienceCloud™, the company’s innovative new AdTech infrastructure platform it officially unveiled last month.

The AudienceDesk powerful dashboard and underlying AudienceCloud infrastructure empowers brands, agencies and publishers with audience-based performance advertising and media solutions that unlock unrealized value. Its modular infrastructure and APIs enable rapid integration with third-party AdTech platforms and applications which deliver a new level of integrated collaboration with technology, media, and digital asset partners like Insticator, Reset Digital and Genesis.





Cary Tilds - MediaLink CES 2020 Panel - "The Rise (And Rise) of Immersive Technologies" where she represented the FordDirect team.

According to Tilds: “In times of disruptive industry change like we are undergoing today, I have found the winning strategy has always been to lean into forward-thinking, deeply experienced teams like those Peter has assembled. They have been extraordinarily responsive to this change, as demonstrated with the launch of AudienceDesk and the phenomenal strategic partnerships they have developed.

“I believe this innovative solution will help bring much needed interoperability to the industry, and I look forward to sharing my experience and understanding of digital advertising, media, and data analytics with the Advisor Collective and Collective Audience.”

To learn more about Cary Tilds and her vision for the future of the industry, visit the Collective Audience Blog here.

Cary Tilds Bio

Tilds currently serves as general manager at MNTN (pronounced “mountain”), developer of the Hardest Working Software in Television™ and noted trailblazer in streaming TV advertising whose backer and chief creative officer is famed actor, Ryan Reynolds.

She leads the expansion of the award-winning firm’s reach to local businesses where MNTN helps drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits and more through the power of television. MNTN Performance TV is the world’s first and only Connected TV advertising platform optimized for direct-response marketing. Its self-serve technology makes running television ads as easy as for search and social.

She previously served as chief strategy and operations officer at Frameplay, an award-winning, global intrinsic in-game advertising platform. Also, co-founded Web3 Marketing Association, the world's first marketing community dedicated solely to helping brands and businesses navigate Web3, including blockchain, DLT and NFT.

Tilds earlier served as SVP of digital strategy and SVP of corporate strategy at FordDirect, where she led its digital technology, analytics, business intelligence, and data strategy teams. She developed audience and business intelligence capabilities that drove better outcomes for Ford Motor Company and its dealer network, and served as the executive co-chair of its machine learning and consumer data platform.

She has also served as chief innovation officer at WPP’s media investment group, GroupM, where she was responsible for identifying consumer technologies and applications for evolving digital media consumer and platform strategies.

She served in a number of senior roles at Mindshare, a global media agency network, including as SVP of digital strategy where she led macro digital strategies for Unilever North America.

She is also founder and CEO of Cary Tilds Consulting, and was appointed to Google’s first customer advisor board. She began her career as a paid and organic search expert and started the first search practice at PHDiQ, an Omnicom agency.

Tilds honors and awards include:

IAB Service of Excellence Awards - Outstanding Contributor, awarded by IAB, January 2023.

Digital Innovation Award - Marketers Choice Winner by DMR Index and Luma Partners, November 2014.

AOL Distinguished Professor Series Inaugural Professor.

Advertising Women of New York Working Mother of the Year award by AWNY, February 2012.

Search Engine Marketing Committee Chair, appointed by American Association of Advertising Agencies, January 2008.

President's Award from Entertainment Publications, May 2004.

At Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), she served as IAB Games and eSports Committee co-chair and IAB Dynamic Committee co-chair - Dynamic Content Ad Standard.

She has been a guest lecturer at UC Davis Graduate School of Management, speaking on AdTech, and has published a number of papers about changes and challenges in the industry.

She holds a BA from the University of Michigan and MBA in Marketing from Wayne State University.

Other Recent Advisor Collective Appointments

Patrick Dolan - accomplished digital advertising executive with more than 25 years of experience driving organizational strategy, operational excellence, and product development across international trade organizations and corporations. Served more than 14 years as president and COO of Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), a trade association that empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy.

Joe Zawadzki - Collective Audience chairman and AdTech executive, inventor and venture investor. Highly accomplished entrepreneur, operator, and venture investor with more than 25 years of leadership experience across digital advertising and media, technology, corporate governance, M&A and finance.

Josh Tanzer - Silicon Valley/Tech finance veteran and founder and managing partner of Principia Growth, a technology growth equity investment firm. Gained more than 25 years of experience in Silicon Valley/Tech financings while leading banking and private equity teams at Credit Suisse, Lazard, Houlihan Lokey and Jefferies.

Larry Krampf - Award-winning marketing and communications leader and entrepreneur with more than 40 years of experience in founding and operating integrated advertising, digital and public affairs organizations.

Stacey Hawes - Award-winning AdTech/MarTech executive with more than 25 years of success helping hundreds of brands to leverage the power of data-driven marketing and drive exponential growth.



About Collective Audience

Collective Audience provides an innovative audience-based performance advertising and media platform for brands, agencies and publishers. The company has introduced a new open, interconnected, data driven, digital advertising and media ecosystem that will uniquely eliminate many inefficiencies in the digital ad buyer and seller process for brands, agencies and publishers. It will deliver long sought-after visibility, complementary technology, and unique audience data that drives focus on performance, brand reach, traffic and transactions.

For the AdTech providers and media buyers who come onto Collective Audience’s platform, they will be able to leverage audience data as a new asset class, powered by AI as an intelligence layer to guide decision-making.

To learn more, visit collectiveaudience.co.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

