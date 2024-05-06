Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 18 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 26/4/2024 79,600 526.89 41,940,547 Monday, 29 April 2024 1,900 529.73 1,006,487 Tuesday, 30 April 2024 1,000 539.39 539,390 Wednesday, 1 May 2024 1,000 555.04 555,040 Thursday, 2 May 2024 1,000 556.37 556,370 Friday, 3 May 2024 1,200 556.39 667,668 In the period 29/4/2024 - 3/5/2024 6,100 545.07 3,324,955 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 3/5/2024 85,700 528.19 45,265,502 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,196,626 treasury shares corresponding to 8.61% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments