Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 18 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 26/4/2024
|79,600
|526.89
|41,940,547
|Monday, 29 April 2024
|1,900
|529.73
|1,006,487
|Tuesday, 30 April 2024
|1,000
|539.39
|539,390
|Wednesday, 1 May 2024
|1,000
|555.04
|555,040
|Thursday, 2 May 2024
|1,000
|556.37
|556,370
|Friday, 3 May 2024
|1,200
|556.39
|667,668
|In the period 29/4/2024 - 3/5/2024
|6,100
|545.07
|3,324,955
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 3/5/2024
|85,700
|528.19
|45,265,502
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,196,626 treasury shares corresponding to 8.61% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
