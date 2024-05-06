Company Regains NYSE Listing Compliance

Bakersfield, CA, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trio Petroleum Corp (NYSE American: “TPET”, “Trio” or the “Company”), a California-based oil and gas company, announced that on May 1, 2024, New York Stock Exchange Regulation department provided formal written notice to the Company that it had regained compliance with the NYSE American continuing listing standards as set forth in Part 10 of the NYSE American Company Guide.



“This is a very positive development for the Company,” commented Michael Peterson, CEO of Trio. “Our Company has recently executed on several important milestones in our operations since I assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer in February. First, we relaunched operations on multiple oil producing leases we own in California in February and March. Second, we have begun selling our produced oil at commercially marketable scale in April.”

“Most importantly, we currently have a drilling rig on location at our Asphalt Ridge project in northeastern Utah. We potentially stand to unlock significant shareholder value in the immediate term, and regaining NYSE American listing compliance should help shift investor focus back onto our positive business activities instead of listing compliance. We look forward to sharing additional updates on our operations in California and Utah in the coming weeks, concluded Mr. Peterson.”

About Trio Petroleum Corp

Trio Petroleum Corp is an oil and gas exploration and development company headquartered in Bakersfield, California, with operations in Monterey County, California, and Uinta County, Utah. Trio has a large, approximately 9,300-acre asset called the “South Salinas Project” in Monterey County, California, where it owns an 85.75% working interest, an approximate 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field in Monterey County, and an option to acquire a 20% working interest in the approximately 30,000 acre Asphalt Ridge project in Uinta County, Utah.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release of Trio Petroleum Corp (“Trio”) and its representatives and partners that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Acts”). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "estimates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "intends," “on-track”, "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Acts and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Acts. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Trio's control, that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Trio’s S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies are of such documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . Trio undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.