C3 Team, a division of Forward Solutions, Elevates B2B Marketing Through Linchpin Acquisition

HERSHEY, Pa., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Solutions is excited to announce its latest strategic move aimed at enhancing its B2B marketing offerings. In a move to further bolster its capabilities, the company has acquired Linchpin Sales Interactive, a successful company that specializes in B2B marketing services spanning a variety of industries. With Linchpin’s array of digital marketing services, Forward Solutions is poised to excel in catering to clients of all sizes and industries.



Linchpin will seamlessly integrate into the C3 Team division within Forward Solutions, further solidifying their dedication to leveraging marketing as a catalyst for sales growth. This further enables C3 Team to be a partner for manufacturers, bringing expert industry experience and channel specific marketing. Craig Martin, President of C3 Team, affirms, "This acquisition amplifies our digital marketing capabilities, empowering us to grow our clients' success to new levels."

Linchpin has a comprehensive offering that optimizes business processes and drives revenue growth through effective communication, marketing automation, and performance tracking. With an emphasis on transparency and a commitment to client success, their expertise spans a .variety of areas including multi-channel engagement, strategic marketing campaigns, social media marketing and advertising, SEO, brand building, and more. Brandon and Maghan Cockrell, the owners of Linchpin, express enthusiasm for the merger, emphasizing the enhanced support and resources it will provide to clients. "With this, we're poised to deliver even greater value, expand our offerings, and drive exponential growth for our clients," they share.

This strategic move exemplifies Forward Solutions' unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, further enhancing their ability to deliver exceptional results in the realm of sales and marketing solutions.

About Forward Solutions

Forward Solutions is a customer-centric company focused on providing advanced services for evolving markets. Our portfolio includes Avision, Curate, Integrated Access Corporation™, OneSolution™, RelyPak™, and StruXur™ which provide outsourced sales, marketing, customer support, and data analytics for manufacturers who want to grow their businesses more effectively. The collective divisions of Forward Solutions offer a variety of products through distribution to schools, hospitals, restaurants, commercial businesses, office buildings, manufacturing plants, contractors, utilities, and more. C3 Team™ offers consulting services for manufacturers, distributors, and end users. Forward Solutions divisions have focused expertise in facility maintenance, cleaning, hygiene, foodservice disposables, foodservice equipment, industrial/MRO, safety, construction, utilities, telecom, and packaging supply channels.

