|Press Release
|Nicox’s Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on May 6, 2024
May 6, 2024 – release at 17h45 CET
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, announced that the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings were held today, on second convening.
The general meetings were held in the presence of SCP EZAVIN-THOMAS, in the person of Maître Nathalie Thomas, in their capacity as ad hoc agent to represent non-voting shareholders at the general meetings. SCP EZAVIN-THOMAS was appointed by order of the President of the Commercial Court of Antibes in a second decision on April 25, 2024, in replacement of SELARL XAVIER HUERTAS & ASSOCIES, in the person of Maître Xavier Huertas, initially appointed by the President of the Commercial Court of Antibes on April 18, 2024.
Including the presence of Maître Nathalie Thomas, in accordance with the terms of the orders of the President of the Commercial Court of Antibes of the April 18 and 25 2024, the quorum, which was initially at 18,73% was brought to 100% of the shares eligible to vote.
The shareholders of Nicox adopted the ordinary and extraordinary resolution proposed by the Board of Directors, notably:
