Join LOBO EV’s Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on May 8

WUXI, China, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) (“LOBO” or the “Company”), an innovative electric vehicle manufacturer and seller, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on May 8, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. ET.



The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature LOBO Board Member Harry Schulman, who will share insight into the Company’s plans to accelerate growth and profitability in 2024 and beyond. A live Q&A session with Schulman will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://redchip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_V34jRn4eRzKuBQe8kvg3Pw#/registration

Questions can be pre-submitted to LOBO@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.

LOBO is an innovative electric vehicle manufacturer and seller. LOBO designs, develops, manufactures and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles such as golf carts and mobility scooters for the elderly and disabled persons. LOBO also provides automobile information and entertainment software development and design services to customers. Leveraging its cutting-edge technologies in connectivity, multimedia interactive systems and artificial intelligence, LOBO re-defines and develops its products in order to provide users with convenient, affordable and pleasant driving experiences. For more information, visit: www.loboebike.com. Any information contained on, or that can be accessed through, our website or any other website or any social media is not a part of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”) as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely” or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the expected closing date of the public offering and the Company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors,” “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” “Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC (Reg. No. 333-270499) and the final prospectus. LOBO undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

Contact:

Zane Xu

IR Manager

ir@loboai.com

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

LOBO@redchip.com