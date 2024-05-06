DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, May 6, 2024

ON APRIL 30, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares on April 30, 2024.

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6230/04/2024FR001045120310 00024,400000XPAR
 TOTAL10 00024,400000 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Disclosure of trading in own shares on April 30, 2024