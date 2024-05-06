Titanium Transportation Group Completes Sale of Non-Core Assets for Gross Proceeds of $4.5M

BOLTON, Ontario, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX:TTNM, OTCQX:TTNMF), a leading provider of transportation and logistics services throughout North America, today announced that it has completed the sale of non-core, undeveloped land assets, totalling approximately 21 acres, in Cornwall, Ontario for gross proceeds of $4.5 million in cash. All amounts are in Canadian currency. Proceeds of the sale will be used to pay down Company debt.



Ted Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, Titanium Transportation Group, commented, “Our decision to divest the unused land assets in Cornwall underscores our commitment to continue to execute on our strategic growth and pursue all avenues to drive long-term shareholder value. These assets were added to our portfolio by way of previous acquisitions, and this proactive measure allows us to optimize our asset mix and fortify our balance sheet, while utilizing net proceeds to rapidly pay off debt, positioning us well for future growth initiatives.”

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 900 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,300 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium has established both asset-based and brokerage operations in Canada and the U.S. with eighteen (18) locations. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed thirteen (13) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company was ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for eleven (11) consecutive years. For three (3) consecutive years, Titanium has also been ranked one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail’s Report on Business of Canada. Titanium is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TTNM" and “TTNMF” on the OTCQX.

