Reggae icons The Wailers to headline Fleet Week Miami concert with Blue Star Families for U.S. Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen

Miami, FL, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Families is hosting the official kickoff concert of the inaugural Fleet Week Miami — with a headlining performance from Reggae icons The Wailers. U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Blue Star Families co-founder and CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet will be on hand for special remarks.

Entertainment legend Emilio Estefan is producing the concert and international pop icon Gloria Estefan will welcome the crowd. TV personality Lili Estefan will appear, and Miami’s own DJ KA5 will open and close the concert for 1,500 service members.

Blue Star Families’ Rock the Fleet concert details:

May 7, 2024

6 — 10 PM ET

Jungle Plaza 3801 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137

MEDIA REQUESTS: All media interested in covering the concert should submit credential requests to media@bluestarfam.org .