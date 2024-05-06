Parker University’s Board of Trustees Announces Extension of President Dr. William E. Morgan’s Leadership Position Until 2030

Dallas, Texas, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Parker University Board of Trustees is proud to announce that its president, Dr. William E. Morgan, has signed a contract extending his current leadership position until 2030. This contract aligns with the approval of Parker University’s new Strategic Plan, which was recently approved by the Board of Trustees and will be launched on September 1, 2024.

Dr. Morgan’s contributions and his selfless service have been highly regarded at Parker University. His direction was critical in making Parker Seminars’ Las Vegas 2024 “Invictus” event the largest chiropractic seminar available to the public and in growing Parker University into one of the largest chiropractic schools in the world.

Dr. Steven W. Brooks, the Parker University Board of Trustees Chairman, shares, “I am honored, on behalf of the Board of Trustees, to make this announcement. Under the leadership of Dr. Morgan and his team, Parker University has reached remarkable heights. We are eager to witness the accomplishments that the leadership team will bring over the next six years. Dr. Morgan has been instrumental in fulfilling Dr. James W. Parker’s vision of making our institution a global leader in healthcare education. As a 1999 Parker University graduate, it gives me great pleasure to officially share this news.”

Accomplishments and Accolades

One of Dr. Morgan’s most showcased accomplishments includes his demonstrated ability to organize and delegate to get Parker University up and running within one week of the 2019 tornado that directly hit and destroyed much of the Dallas, Texas, campus. Soon after, when the COVID-19 pandemic transpired, Dr. Morgan immediately distinguished innovative solutions to continue growing the university’s student population. He spearheaded campus restoration during the south building reconstruction and the highly anticipated opening of ParkerFit.

Dr. Morgan is widely recognized beyond the Parker University campus in the chiropractic world. He has notably served as a Chiropractor to Congress, the Supreme Court, and the White House, as well as Parker University’s seventh president. He is an active Texas Chiropractic Association member and proud Texan. Read his complete biography here.

Dr. Morgan is the recipient of many prestigious awards, including the American Chiropractic Association Chairman’s Award of Valor (2003), “Chiropractor of the Year” from the American Chiropractic Association (2003), Doctor of Laws, L.L.D. (honoris causa) National University of Health Sciences (2004), the Master Clinician Award from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (2015), The Keeler Plaque: “Chiropractor of the Year” awarded by the Texas Chiropractic Association (2018), the Texas Chiropractic Association President’s Award (2019-2020), and the 2022 Congressional Veteran Commendation for the Twenty-Fourth Congressional District of Texas.

Throughout his time at Parker University, Dr. Morgan has exemplified Dr. Parker’s foundational mission of service to others and promoted the traits of professional mastery, loving service, personal responsibility, passion, and self-actualization, just as he hopes for students.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as an Honor Roll Institution by Great Colleges to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards, and as a Best Texas Online College by Forbes.

