ABN AMRO completes EUR 500 million share buyback programme of 15 February 2024

ABN AMRO today announced that it has completed its EUR 500 million share buyback programme which started on 15 February 2024.

Under the share buyback programme a total of 32,526,813 ordinary shares and depository receipts were purchased, representing 3.76% of issued shares, at an average price of EUR 15.37. ABN AMRO intends to cancel the repurchased ordinary shares and corresponding depository receipts in due course.

NLFI as a majority shareholder has participated pro-rata in the share buyback programme for 40% of the total program as NLFI is currently executing a trading program with the intention to bring down its stake to approximately 40%.

Since the last update on the share buyback programme on 2 May 2024 a remaining number of 726,813 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of EUR 15.60 for a total amount of EUR 11,337,100.61.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

