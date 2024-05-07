KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 29 April 2024 and 3 May 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 29-04-2024 74 000 € 5 123 272 € 69.23 € 68.78 € 69.68 30-04-2024 73 000 € 5 091 903 € 69.75 € 69.28 € 69.90 02-05-2024 73 000 € 5 104 897 € 69.93 € 69.26 € 70.86 03-05-2024 73 000 € 5 115 256 € 70.07 € 69.62 € 70.62

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 15 424 378 on 3 May 2024, for a total consideration of € 923 770 787.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

