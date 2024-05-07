Suominen Corporation’s Interim Report on May 7, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. (EEST)



Suominen Corporation’s Interim Report for January 1 – March 31, 2024:

Gradual improvement in profitability

1-3/ 1-3/ 1-12/ KEY FIGURES 2024 2023 2023 Net sales, EUR million 113.6 116.8 450.9 Comparable EBITDA, EUR million 4.5 2.6 15.8 Comparable EBITDA, % 3.9 2.3 3.5 EBITDA, EUR million 4.7 2.6 11.2 EBITDA, % 4.1 2.3 2.5 Comparable operating profit, EUR million -0.1 -2.0 -2.8 Comparable operating profit, % -0.1 -1.7 -0.6 Operating profit, EUR million 0.1 -2.1 -7.5 Operating profit, % 0.1 -1.8 -1.7 Profit for the period, EUR million -1.0 -3.9 -12.8 Cash flow from operations, EUR million -2.2 3.3 30.7 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR -0.04 0.06 0.53 Earnings per share, basic, EUR -0.02 -0.07 -0.22 Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % -3.0 -4.7 -4.1 Gearing, % 39.0 39.1 35.3

January–March 2024 in brief:

Net sales decreased by 3% and amounted to EUR 113.6 million (116.8)

Comparable EBITDA improved to EUR 4.5 million (2.6)

Cash flow from operations was EUR -2.2 million (3.3)





Outlook for 2024

Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2024 will increase from 2023. In 2023, Suominen’s comparable EBITDA was EUR 15.8 million.

Tommi Björnman, President & CEO:

“The year 2024 has started with positive signs of demand recovery. Although the business environment has remained challenging, we were able to improve our quarterly comparable EBITDA to EUR 4.5 million (2.6), supported by increased sales volumes, especially in EMEA, and better sales margins.

We have been able to improve our profitability by systematically focusing on our commercial and operational excellence, and we are expecting gradual improvements, especially in production performance and line efficiencies going forward.

Our net sales were EUR 113.6 million (116.8) in the first quarter. Sales prices decreased, and sales volumes increased from comparison period.

Our ability to innovate and meet market needs is reflected in the share of net sales from new products launched in the last three years, which continued on a very good level and exceeded 35% in the first quarter.

In the beginning of April, we announced an investment project to further improve our capabilities in sustainable products by enhancing and upgrading one of our production lines in Bethune, South Carolina, USA. With this investment we strengthen our position as the leader in sustainable nonwovens in Americas market. The investment is made in line with our strategy, and it supports our vision to be the frontrunner in nonwovens innovation and sustainability.

Building on our strong sustainability expertise, we arranged a Sustainability & Innovative Fibers Seminar in Windsor Locks at the end of February 2024. In that occasion, we offered our customers interesting presentations from the top experts, and a possibility to exchange ideas with around fifty nonwovens professionals. The seminar received very positive feedback.

Generally, Suominen’s market is showing resilience in uncertain global economic environment with some local market variance. In short term we do not see any major changes.”



NET SALES

In January–March 2024, Suominen’s net sales decreased by 3% from the comparison period to EUR 113.6 million (116.8). Sales volumes increased from comparison period and sales prices decreased following lower raw material prices. Currencies impacted net sales negatively by EUR 0.6 million.

Suominen has two business areas, Americas and EMEA. Net sales of the Americas business area were EUR 70.0 million (75.0) and net sales of the EMEA business area were EUR 43.5 million (41.8).



EBITDA, OPERATING PROFIT AND RESULT

Comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) improved to EUR 4.5 million (2.6). The main drivers for EBITDA improvement were increased sales volumes, especially in EMEA, and better sales margins. The positive impact from currencies on EBITDA was EUR 0.1 million. Items affecting comparability were EUR +0.2 million and were related to the closure of the Mozzate plant in Italy. There were no items affecting the comparability of EBITDA in Q1 2023. EBITDA was EUR 4.7 million (2.6).

Comparable operating profit increased to EUR -0.1 million (-2.0). Operating profit was EUR 0.1 million (-2.1). Items affecting comparability were EUR +0.2 million (-0.1) and were related to the closure of the Mozzate plant in Italy.

Result before income taxes was EUR -0.7 million (-3.6), and result for the reporting period was EUR

-1.0 million (-3.9).

FINANCING

The Group’s net interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value amounted to EUR 49.2 million (54.8) at the end of the review period. The gearing ratio was 39.0% (39.1%) and the equity ratio 39.6% (42.5%).



In January–March, net financial expenses were EUR -0.8 million (-1.5), or -0.7% (-1.3%) of net sales. Fluctuations in exchange rates decreased the net financial items by EUR 0.4 million. In the comparison period the fluctuations in exchange rates increased the net financial items by EUR 0.3 million.

Cash flow from operations was EUR -2.2 million (3.3), representing a cash flow per share of EUR -0.04 (0.06). The decrease in the cash flow from operations was mainly due to the change in net in working capital, as EUR -5.8 million was tied from the working capital (in Q1 2023: released EUR 3.1 million).

Suominen signed in July 2020 a syndicated revolving credit facility agreement of EUR 100 million with maturity of three years with initially two one-year extension options, which both have been used. On March 28, Suominen agreed on extending the maturity of the facility with an additional year to July 2026.



CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

The gross capital expenditure totaled to EUR 2.0 million (1.5) and was mainly related to normal maintenance investments as well as to the upgrading of one of the production lines in Nakkila, Finland.

Depreciation, amortization for the review period amounted to EUR 4.6 million (4.6) and impairment losses to EUR 0.0 million (0.1).



PROGRESS IN SUSTAINABILITY

We have strong focus on safety and accident prevention, and our long-term target is to have zero lost time accidents (LTA). In the first quarter one LTA occurred at Suominen sites.

The employee-manager performance and development discussions, conducted in February–March, covered 100% of the white-collar employees. We continue implementing a globally harmonized performance and development process for our blue-collar employees globally.

We are committed to continuously improving our production efficiency and the efficient utilization of natural resources. In the first quarter we continued our active measures towards our targets to reduce energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption and waste to landfill by 20% per ton of product by 2025 compared to the base year of 2019.

We offer a comprehensive portfolio of sustainable nonwovens to our customers and we are continuously developing new and innovative solutions with a reduced environmental impact. Our target is a 50% increase in sales of sustainable nonwovens by 2025 compared to 2019, and to have over 10 sustainable product launches per year.

As part of our Annual Report 2023 published on March 12, 2024 we reported on the progress of our sustainability performance. Our sustainability reporting in 2023 was done in accordance with the GRI standards and it was assured by an external partner.

INFORMATION ON SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL



Share capital

The number of Suominen’s registered shares was 58,259,219 shares on March 31, 2024, equaling to a share capital of EUR 11,860,056.00.



Share trading and price

The number of Suominen Corporation shares traded on Nasdaq Helsinki from January 1 to March 31, 2024, was 233,128 shares, accounting for 0.4% of the average number of shares (excluding treasury shares). The highest price was EUR 2.92, the lowest EUR 2.60 and the volume-weighted average price EUR 2.73. The closing price at the end of review period was EUR 2.80. The market capitalization (excluding treasury shares) was EUR 161.5 million on March 31, 2024.



Treasury shares

On March 31, 2024, Suominen Corporation held 566,760 treasury shares.

The portion of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors which shall be paid in shares

The Annual General Meeting held on April 4, 2024, decided that 75% of the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors is paid in cash and 25% in Suominen Corporation’s shares.

The shares will be transferred out of the own shares held by the company by the decision of the Board of Directors within two weeks from the date on which the interim report of January–March 2024 of the company is published.



Share-based incentive plans for the management and key employees

The Group management and key employees participate in the company’s share-based long-term incentive plans. The plans are described in more detail in the Financial Statements and in the Remuneration Report, available on the company’s website www.suominen.fi.

Company's Performance Share Plan currently includes three 3-year performance periods, calendar years 2022–2024, 2023–2025 and 2024–2026. The aim of the Performance Share Plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the persons participating in the plan in order to increase the value of the company in long-term, to build loyalty to the company and to offer them competitive reward plans based on earning and accumulating the company’s shares.

Performance Share Plan: Ongoing performance periods

Performance Period 2022–2024 2023–2025 2024–2026 Incentive based on Total Shareholder Return (TSR) Total Shareholder Return (TSR) Absolute Total Shareholder Return (40%), Relative Total Shareholder Return (40%) and operative performance and sustainability goal (20%) Potential reward payment Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2025 Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2026 Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2027 Participants 21 people 23 people 27 people Maximum number of shares 222,000 687,000 1,090,349



The President & CEO of the company must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of his or her annual gross salary. A member of the Executive Team must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of half of his or her annual gross salary. Such number of shares must be held as long as the participant’s employment or service in a group company continues.

The President & CEO’s share-based incentive plan

The aim of the plan is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the President & CEO in order to increase the value of Suominen in the long-term, to retain the President & CEO at the company, and to offer him a competitive reward plan that is based on acquiring, receiving and accumulating the company's shares.

Under the plan the President & CEO is expected to own or acquire up to 30,000 shares of Suominen Corporation at a price formed in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki. Suominen will match the share investment by way of the President & CEO receiving, without consideration, up to 60,000 matching shares (gross, including also the proportion to be paid in cash).

The plan includes three vesting periods, June 1, 2023–June 1, 2024, June 1, 2023–June 1, 2025, and June 1, 2023–June 1, 2026. The potential reward will be paid partly in shares and partly in cash in three equal installments after each vesting period, provided that the President & CEO’s service in the company is in force at the time of the reward payment. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards to the President & CEO.

NOTIFICATIONS UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT

During the review period Suominen received no notifications under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act.



SHORT TERM RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The direct impact to Suominen’s business due to the continuing war in Ukraine is minor as we have no customers nor suppliers in Russia, Belarus or Ukraine. Suominen as a company is mostly affected by the indirect economic impacts of the war. The conflict in the Red Sea has at least temporarily increased sea freight costs.



Suominen’s other risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: risks related to manufacturing, competition, raw material prices and availability, customer specific volumes and credits, changes in legislation, political environment or economic conditions and investments, and financial risks.

A more detailed description of risks is available in Suominen’s Annual Report 2023 at suominen.fi/investors.

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Suominen’s nonwovens are, for the most part, used in daily consumer goods such as wet wipes as well as in hygiene and medical products. In these target markets of Suominen the general economic situation determines the development of consumer demand even though the demand for consumer goods is not very cyclical in nature. North America and Europe are the largest market areas for Suominen. In addition, the company operates in the South American markets. The growth in the demand for nonwovens has typically exceeded the growth of gross domestic product by a couple of percentage points.

We see some positive signals from the market and customers, but the overall global economic uncertainty and fierce competition continue to make the longer-term visibility challenging. It remains to be seen how the current economic climate impacts the end consumer demand and consumer preferences regarding wipes. Historically, the wipes market has been rather steady despite the general economic situation.

Instabilities in Israel and in the Red Sea area, and the war in Ukraine continue to generate uncertainty globally. Possible impacts to Suominen are expected to be mainly indirect and we continue to monitor the situations.

OUTLOOK FOR 2024

Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2024 will increase from 2023. In 2023, Suominen’s comparable EBITDA was EUR 15.8 million.

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

Annual General Meeting (April 4, 2024)



The AGM adopted the Financial Statements for 2023 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the 2023 financial year.

The AGM resolved to approve the Remuneration Report for the Company’s governing bodies for 2023. The resolution made is advisory. The AGM resolved to support the Remuneration Policy for the Company’s governing bodies. The resolution made is advisory. The AGM approved the Board of Directors' proposals concerning the authorization for the Board to decide on repurchasing of the company's shares as well as issuance of shares and granting of options and other special rights entitling to shares.

The AGM decided, in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, that a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share will be paid.

The AGM confirmed the remuneration of the Board of Directors. The Chair will be paid an annual fee of EUR 74,000, the Deputy Chair an annual fee of EUR 45,000 and other Board members an annual fee of EUR 35,000. Chair of the Audit Committee will be paid an additional fee of EUR 10,000. Further, the members of the Board will receive a fee for each Board and Committee meeting as follows: EUR 500 for each meeting held in the home country of the respective member, EUR 1,000 for each meeting held elsewhere than in the home country of the respective member and EUR 500 for each meeting attended by telephone or other electronic means.

75% of the annual fee is paid in cash and 25% in Suominen Corporation’s shares.

Compensation for expenses is paid in accordance with the company's valid travel policy.



The AGM decided that the number of Board members remains unchanged at six (6). Mr. Andreas Ahlström, Mr. Aaron Barsness, Mr. Björn Borgman, Ms. Nina Linander and Ms. Laura Remes were re-elected as members of the Board. Mr. Charles Héaulmé was elected as a new member of the Board.

Mr. Charles Héaulmé was elected as the Chair of the Board of Directors.

Ernst & Young Oy, Authorised Public Accountant firm, was re-elected as the auditor of the company for the next term of office in accordance with the Articles of Association. Ernst & Young Oy appointed Mr. Toni Halonen, Authorised Public Accountant, as the principally responsible auditor of the company.

Suominen published a stock exchange release on April 4, 2024 concerning the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors. The stock exchange release and an introduction of the new Board member can be viewed on Suominen’s website at www.suominen.fi.

In compliance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, on April 15, 2024, Suominen paid out dividends in total of EUR 5.8 million for 2023, corresponding to EUR 0.10 per share.

Organizing meeting and permanent committees of the Board of Directors

In its organizing meeting held after the AGM, the Board of Directors elected Andreas Ahlström as Deputy Chair of the Board.



The Board of Directors elected from among its members the members for the Audit Committee, Personnel and Remuneration Committee and Strategy Committee. Nina Linander was re-elected as the Chair of the Audit Committee and Andreas Ahlström and Laura Remes were re-elected as members. Charles Héaulmé was elected as the Chair of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee and Björn Borgman and Aaron Barsness were re-elected as members. Laura Remes was re-elected as the Chair of the Strategy Committee and Andreas Ahlström and Aaron Barsness were re-elected as members.

Authorizations of the Board of Directors

The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to decide on repurchasing a maximum of 1,000,000 company’s own shares. The company’s own shares shall be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the holdings of the shareholders by using the non-restricted equity through trading on regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition.

The shares shall be repurchased and paid in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and Euroclear Finland Ltd. The shares shall be repurchased to be used in the company’s share-based incentive programs, in order to disburse the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, for use as consideration in acquisitions related to the company’s business, or to be held by the company, to be conveyed by other means or to be cancelled.

The Board of Directors shall decide on other terms and conditions related to the repurchase of the company’s own shares. The repurchase authorization is valid until June 30, 2025, and it revokes all earlier authorizations to repurchase company’s own shares.

The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the share issue, conveying the company’s own shares held by the company and/or granting of options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Companies Act.

By virtue of the proposed authorization, the Board of Directors may, by one or several resolutions, issue a maximum of 5,000,000 shares. The share issue and shares granted by virtue of options and other special rights are included in the aforementioned maximum number. Option and other special rights may not be granted as a part of the company’s remuneration system.

The share issue can be made either against payment or without payment and can also be directed to the company itself. The authorization entitles the Board of Directors to issue the shares also otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of the shareholders (directed share issue). The authorization can be used to carry out acquisitions or other arrangements related to the company's business, to finance investments, to improve the company’s financial structure, as part of the company’s remuneration system or to pay the share proportion of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors or for other purposes decided by the Board of Directors.

The authorizations shall revoke all earlier authorizations regarding share issue and issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The Board of Directors shall decide on all other terms and conditions related to the authorizations. The authorizations are valid until June 30, 2025.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND REMUNERATION REPORT

Suominen has prepared a separate Corporate Governance Statement and a Remuneration Report for 2023, which comply with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed companies. The statements have been published on Suominen's website at www.suominen.fi

SUOMINEN GROUP 1.1–31.3.2024

The figures in these interim financial statements are mainly presented in EUR thousands. As a result of rounding differences, the figures presented in the tables do not necessarily add up to total.

This interim report has not been audited.

This interim report has been prepared in accordance with the principles defined in IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The principles for preparing the interim report are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2023, with the exception of the effect of the new accounting standards and interpretations which have been applied from January 1, 2024.

The new or amended standards or interpretations applicable from January 1, 2024, are not material for Suominen Group.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR thousand 31.3.2024 31.3.2023 31.12.2023 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 15,496 15,496 15,496 Intangible assets 5,211 8,798 6,084 Property, plant and equipment 113,352 113,232 112,727 Right-of-use assets 11,620 12,322 11,109 Equity instruments 421 421 421 Other non-current receivables 75 73 83 Deferred tax assets 1,778 544 2,048 Total non-current assets 147,953 150,886 147,967 Current assets Inventories 41,617 55,385 37,914 Trade receivables 67,522 63,172 62,325 Other current receivables 5,704 9,442 7,345 Assets for current tax 1,763 1,108 2,128 Cash and cash equivalents 53,897 49,681 58,755 Total current assets 170,503 178,788 168,467 Total assets 318,456 329,674 316,434 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 11,860 11,860 11,860 Share premium account 24,681 24,681 24,681 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 75,692 75,692 75,692 Fair value and other reserves 316 265 316 Exchange differences 2,003 1,156 111 Retained earnings 11,492 26,476 12,251 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 126,045 140,131 124,912 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 9,078 10,867 9,362 Liabilities from defined benefit plans 172 397 179 Non-current provisions 582 1,970 564 Non-current lease liabilities 10,246 11,440 9,711 Debentures 49,487 49,333 49,449 Total non-current liabilities 69,566 74,007 69,265 Current liabilities Current provisions 3,742 − 3,870 Current lease liabilities 2,825 3,068 3,117 Other current interest-bearing liabilities 40,000 40,000 40,000 Liabilities for current tax 430 371 148 Trade payables and other current liabilities 75,849 72,098 75,122 Total current liabilities 122,846 115,536 122,257 Total liabilities 192,412 189,543 191,522 Total equity and liabilities 318,456 329,674 316,434

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS



EUR thousand 1-3/2024 1-3/2023 1-12/2023 Net sales 113,587 116,793 450,851 Cost of goods sold -105,444 -111,939 -428,122 Gross profit 8,143 4,854 22,729 Other operating income 679 1,101 4,802 Sales, marketing and administration expenses -7,777 -7,337 -28,497 Research and development expenses -963 -880 -3,851 Other operating expenses 17 169 -2,700 Operating profit 99 -2,093 -7,517 Net financial expenses -790 -1,537 -5,987 Profit before income taxes -691 -3,630 -13,504 Income taxes -313 -319 719 Profit for the period -1,004 -3,949 -12,786 Earnings per share, EUR Basic -0.02 -0.07 -0.22 Diluted -0.02 -0.07 -0.22

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



EUR thousand 1-3/2024 1-3/2023 1-12/2023 Profit for the period -1,004 -3,949 -12,786 Other comprehensive income: Other comprehensive income that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences 2,152 -1,757 -2,991 Income taxes related to other comprehensive income -260 234 424 Total 1,892 -1,522 -2,567 Other comprehensive income that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurements of defined benefit plans − − -22 Income taxes related to other comprehensive income − − − Total − − -22 Total other comprehensive income 1,892 -1,522 -2,589 Total comprehensive income for the period 888 -5,472 -15,375

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Exchange differences Equity 1.1.2024 11,860 24,681 75,692 111 Profit for the period − − − − Other comprehensive income − − − 1,892 Total comprehensive income − − − 1,892 Share-based payments − − − − Conveyance of treasury shares − − − − Equity 31.3.2024 11,860 24,681 75,692 2,003





EUR thousand Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2024 316 12,251 124,912 Profit for the period − -1,004 -1,004 Other comprehensive income − − 1,892 Total comprehensive income − -1,004 888 Share-based payments − 248 248 Conveyance of treasury shares − -3 -3 Equity 31.3.2024 316 11,492 126,045





EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Exchange differences Equity 1.1.2023 11,860 24,681 75,692 2,678 Profit for the period − − − − Other comprehensive income − − − -1,522 Total comprehensive income − − − -1,522 Share-based payments − − − − Equity 31.3.2023 11,860 24,681 75,692 1,156





EUR thousand Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2023 265 30,740 145,916 Profit for the period − -3,949 -3,949 Other comprehensive income − − -1,522 Total comprehensive income − -3,949 -5,472 Share-based payments − -314 -314 Equity 31.3.2023 265 26,476 140,131





EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Exchange differences Equity 1.1.2023 11,860 24,681 75,692 2,678 Profit for the period − − − − Other comprehensive income − − − -2,567 Total comprehensive income − − − -2,567 Distribution of dividend − − − − Share-based payments − − − − Conveyance of treasury shares − − − − Transfers − − − − Equity 31.12.2023 11,860 24,681 75,692 111





EUR thousand Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2023 265 30,740 145,916 Profit for the period − -12,786 -12,786 Other comprehensive income − -22 -2,589 Total comprehensive income − -12,808 -15,375 Distribution of dividend − -5,767 -5,767 Share-based payments − 88 88 Conveyance of treasury shares − 49 49 Transfers 51 -51 − Equity 31.12.2023 316 12,251 124,912

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



EUR thousand 1-3/2024 1-3/2023 1-12/2023 Cash flow from operations Profit for the period -1,004 -3,949 -12,786 Total adjustments to profit for the period 5,765 6,229 26,612 Cash flow before changes in net working capital 4,761 2,279 13,826 Change in net working capital -5,795 3,080 25,703 Financial items -1,055 -1,131 -4,954 Income taxes -138 -958 -3,851 Cash flow from operations -2,228 3,269 30,724 Cash flow from investments Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -2,708 -1,864 -11,062 Sales proceeds from property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 0 28 36 Cash flow from investments -2,708 -1,836 -11,027 Cash flow from financing Drawdown of current interest-bearing liabilities 40,000 120,000 240,000 Repayment of current interest-bearing liabilities -40,786 -120,780 -243,271 Dividends paid − − -5,767 Cash flow from financing -786 -780 -9,038 Change in cash and cash equivalents -5,722 653 10,659 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 58,755 49,508 49,508 Effect of changes in exchange rates 864 -479 -1,412 Change in cash and cash equivalents -5,722 653 10,659 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 53,897 49,681 58,755

KEY RATIOS

1-3/2024 1-3/2023 1-12/2023 Change in net sales, % * -2.7 5.9 -8.6 Gross profit, as percentage of net sales, % 7.2 4.2 5.0 Comparable EBITDA, as percentage of net sales, % 3.9 2.3 3.5 EBITDA, as percentage of net sales, % 4.1 2.3 2.5 Comparable operating profit, as percentage of net sales, % -0.1 -1.7 -0.6 Operating profit, as percentage of net sales, % 0.1 -1.8 -1.7 Net financial items, as percentage of net sales, % -0.7 -1.3 -1.3 Profit before income taxes, as percentage of net sales, % -0.6 -3.1 -3.0 Profit for the period, as percentage of net sales, % -0.9 -3.4 -2.8 Gross capital expenditure, EUR thousand 2,004 1,538 11,223 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, EUR thousand 4,575 4,741 18,680 Return on equity, rolling 12 months, % -7.6 -10.1 -9.6 Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % -3.0 -4.7 -4.1 Equity ratio, % 39.6 42.5 39.5 Gearing, % 39.0 39.1 35.3 Average number of personnel (FTE - full time equivalent) 668 714 682 Earnings per share, EUR, basic -0.02 -0.07 -0.22 Earnings per share, EUR, diluted -0.02 -0.07 -0.22 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR -0.04 0.06 0.53 Equity per share, EUR 2.18 2.43 2.17 Number of shares, end of period, excluding treasury shares 57,692,459 57,670,510 57,692,459 Share price, end of period, EUR 2.80 3.03 2.85 Share price, period low, EUR 2.60 2.83 2.48 Share price, period high, EUR 2.92 3.34 3.48 Volume weighted average price during the period, EUR 2.73 3.09 2.85 Market capitalization, EUR million 161.5 174.7 164.4 Number of traded shares during the period 233,128 346,667 2,743,668 Number of traded shares during the period, % of average number of shares 0.4 0.6 4.8

* Compared with the corresponding period in the previous year.

31.3.2024 31.3.2023 31.12.2023 Interest-bearing net debt, EUR thousands Non-current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value 60,246 61,440 59,711 Current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value 42,825 43,068 43,117 Cash and cash equivalents -53,897 -49,681 -58,755 Interest-bearing net debt 49,174 54,826 44,074

CALCULATION OF KEY RATIOS AND ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Key ratios per share are either IFRS key ratios (earnings per share) or required by Ordinance of the Ministry of Finance in Finland or alternative performance measures (cash flow from operations per share).

Some of the other key ratios Suominen publishes are alternative performance measures. An alternative performance measure is a key ratio which has not been defined in IFRS standards. Suominen believes that the use of alternative performance measures provides useful information for example to investors regarding the Group's financial and operating performance and makes it easier to make comparisons between the reporting periods.

The link between the components of the key ratios per share and the consolidated financial statements is presented in the consolidated financial statements of 2023. The link between the components of the alternative performance measures and the consolidated financial statements is presented in Suominen’s Annual Report for 2023.

Calculation of key ratios per share

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (EPS)







Profit for the period. net of tax = Share-issue adjusted average number of shares excluding treasury shares



Diluted earnings per share (EPS)







Profit for the period = Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares









EUR thousand 31.3.2024 31.3.2023 31.12.2023 Profit for the period -1,004 -3,949 -12,786 Average share-issue adjusted number of shares 57,692,459 57,554,532 57,656,044 Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares 57,744,610 57,680,202 57,738,524











Earnings per share EUR Basic -0.02 -0.07 -0.22 Diluted -0.02 -0.07 -0.22

Cash flow from operations per share

Cash flow from operations per share







Cash flow from operations = Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares. end of reporting period









31.3.2024 31.3.2023 31.12.2023 Cash flow from operations, EUR thousand -2,228 3,269 30,724 Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period 57,692,459 57,670,510 57,692,459 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR -0.04 0.06 0.53

Equity per share

Equity per share







Total equity attributable to owners of the parent = Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares. end of reporting period









31.3.2024 31.3.2023 31.12.2023 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent, EUR thousand 126,045 140,131 124,912 Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period 57,692,459 57,670,510 57,692,459 Equity per share, EUR 2.18 2.43 2.17

Market capitalization

Market capitalization = Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares x share price at the end of period





31.3.2024 31.3.2023 31.12.2023 Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares 57,692,459 57,670,510 57,692,459 Share price at end of the period, EUR 2.80 3.03 2.85 Market capitalization, EUR million 161.5 174.7 164.4

Share turnover

Share turnover = The proportion of number of shares traded during the period to weighted average number of shares excluding treasury shares





31.3.2024 31.3.2023 31.12.2023 Number of shares traded during the period 233,128 346,667 2,743,668 Average number of shares excluding treasury shares 57,692,459 57,554,532 57,656,044 Share turnover, % 0.4 0.6 4.8

Calculation of key ratios and alternative performance measures

Operating profit and comparable operating profit

Operating profit (EBIT) = Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses Comparable operating profit (EBIT) = Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses. adjusted with items affecting comparability

In order to improve the comparability of result between reporting periods. Suominen presents comparable operating profit as an alternative performance measure. Operating profit is adjusted with material items that are considered to affect comparability between reporting periods. These items include, among others, impairment losses or reversals of impairment losses, gains or losses from the sales of property, plant and equipment or intangible assets or other assets and restructuring costs.

Comparable EBIT

EUR thousand 31.3.2024 31.3.2023 31.12.2023 Operating profit 99 -2,093 -7,517 + Dismissal costs affecting comparability − − 2,207 + Restoration costs affecting comparability − − 2,344 + Other gains and costs affecting comparability -184 − 116 + Impairment losses of property, plant and equipment, affecting comparability of result − − 8 + Impairment losses of right-of-use assets, affecting comparability of result 3 108 108 + Impairment losses of inventories, affecting comparability of result -6 − -16 Comparable operating profit -88 -1,985 -2,750

EBITDA and comparable EBITDA

EBITDA is an important measure that focuses on the operating performance excluding the effect of depreciation and amortization, financial items and income taxes, in other words what is the margin on net sales after deducting operating expenses.

EBITDA = EBIT + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

Comparable EBITDA = EBIT + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, adjusted with items affecting comparability

EUR thousand 31.3.2024 31.3.2023 31.12.2023 Operating profit 99 -2,093 -7,517 + Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 4,575 4,741 18,680 EBITDA 4,673 2,648 11,163





EBITDA 4,673 2,648 11,163 + Costs affecting comparability of result -190 − 4,650 Comparable EBITDA 4,484 2,648 15,813

Gross capital expenditure

EUR thousand 31.3.2024 31.3.2023 31.12.2023 Increases in intangible assets 33 49 169 Increases in property, plant and equipment 1,972 1,489 11,054 Gross capital expenditure 2,004 1,538 11,223

Interest-bearing net debt

It is the opinion of Suominen that presenting interest-bearing liabilities not only at amortized cost but also at nominal value gives relevant additional information to the investors.

Interest-bearing net debt = Interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value - interest-bearing receivables - cash and cash equivalents





EUR thousand 31.3.2024 31.3.2023 31.12.2023 Interest-bearing liabilities 102,558 103,841 102,278 Tender and issuance costs of the debentures 513 667 551 Cash and cash equivalents -53,897 -49,681 -58,755 Interest-bearing net debt 49,174 54,826 44,074 Interest-bearing liabilities 102,558 103,841 102,278 Tender and issuance costs of the debentures 513 667 551 Nominal value of interest-bearing liabilities 103,071 104,508 102,828

Return on equity (ROE), %

Return on equity (ROE), % = Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months) x 100 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent (quarterly average)





EUR thousand 31.3.2024 31.3.2023 31.12.2023 Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months) -9,840 -15,477 -12,786 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.3.2023 / 31.3.2022 / 31.12.2022 140,131 153,504 145,916 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.6.2023 / 30.6.2022 /31.3.2023 127,236 158,098 140,131 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.9.2023 / 30.9.2022 / 30.6.2023 130,283 165,188 127,236 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.12.2023 / 31.12.2022 / 30.9.2023 124,912 145,916 130,283 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.3.2024 / 31.3.2023 / 31.12.2023 126,045 140,131 124,912 Average 129,721 152,567 133,695 Return on equity (ROE), % -7.6 -10.1 -9.6

Invested capital

Invested capital = Total equity + interest-bearing liabilities – cash and cash equivalents





EUR thousand 31.3.2024 31.3.2023 31.12.2023 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 126,045 140,131 124,912 Interest-bearing liabilities 102,558 103,841 102,278 Cash and cash equivalents -53,897 -49,681 -58,755 Invested capital 174,706 194,290 168,435

Return on invested capital (ROI), %

Return on invested capital (ROI), % = Operating profit (rolling 12 months) x 100 Invested capital, quarterly average





EUR thousand 31.3.2024 31.3.2023 31.12.2023 Operating profit (rolling 12 months) -5,325 -9,783 -7,517 Invested capital 31.3.2023 / 31.3.2022 / 31.12.2022 194,290 205,806 199,773 Invested capital 30.6.2023 / 30.6.2022 /31.3.2023 182,005 210,561 194,290 Invested capital 30.9.2023 / 30.9.2022 / 30.6.2023 181,914 230,264 182,005 Invested capital 31.12.2023 / 31.12.2022 / 30.9.2023 168,435 199,773 181,914 Invested capital 31.3.2024 / 31.3.2023 / 31.12.2023 174,706 194,290 168,435 Average 180,270 208,139 185,283 Return on invested capital (ROI), % -3.0 -4.7 -4.1

Equity ratio, %

Equity ratio, % = Total equity attributable to owners of the parent x 100 Total assets - advances received





EUR thousand 31.3.2024 31.3.2023 31.12.2023 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 126,045 140,131 124,912 Total assets 318,456 329,674 316,434 Advances received -80 -215 -104 318,376 329,458 316,330 Equity ratio, % 39.6 42.5 39.5

Gearing, %

Gearing, % = Interest-bearing net debt x 100 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent









EUR thousand 31.3.2024 31.3.2023 31.12.2023 Interest-bearing net debt 49,174 54,826 44,074 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 126,045 140,131 124,912 Gearing, % 39.0 39.1 35.3

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET AREA



EUR thousand 1-3/2024 1-3/2023 1-12/2023 Finland 814 848 3,240 Rest of Europe 40,109 40,174 155,759 North and South America 72,567 75,584 291,108 Rest of the world 97 187 743 Total 113,587 116,793 450,851

QUARTERLY SALES BY BUSINESS AREA

2024 2023 EUR thousand 1-3 10-12 7-9 4-6 1-3 Americas 70,030 72,336 70,865 69,770 75,044 EMEA 43,549 42,635 35,553 42,896 41,756 Unallocated exchange differences and eliminations 8 -33 29 7 -8 Total 113,587 114,938 106,447 112,673 116,793

QUARTERLY DEVELOPMENT

2024 2023 EUR thousand 1-3 10-12 7-9 4-6 1-3 Net sales 113,587 114,938 106,447 112,673 116,793 Comparable EBITDA 4,484 5,275 5,200 2,690 2,648 as % of net sales 3.9 4.6 4.9 2.4 2.3 Items affecting comparability 190 -11 -26 -4,613 − EBITDA 4,673 5,263 5,174 -1,922 2,648 as % of net sales 4.1 4.6 4.9 -1.7 2.3 Comparable operating profit -88 670 666 -2,102 -1,985 as % of net sales -0.1 0.6 0.6 -1.9 -1.7 Items affecting comparability 186 -11 -26 -4,621 -108 Operating profit 99 658 640 -6,722 -2,093 as % of net sales 0.1 0.6 0.6 -6.0 -1.8 Net financial items -790 -2,005 -1,152 -1,293 -1,537 Profit before income taxes -691 -1,347 -512 -8,016 -3,630 as % of net sales -0.6 -1.2 -0.5 -7.1 -3.1

RELATED PARTY INFORMATION



The related parties of Suominen include the members of the Board of Directors, President & CEO and the members of the Executive Team as well as their family members and their controlled companies. In addition, shareholders who have a significant influence in Suominen through share ownership are included in related parties. Suominen has no associated companies.

In its transactions with related parties Suominen follows the same commercial terms as in transactions with third parties.

CHANGES IN PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS



31.3.2024 31.3.2023 31.12.2023 EUR thousand Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets Carrying amount at the beginning of the period 112,727 6,084 116,195 9,709 116,195 9,709 Capital expenditure and increases 1,972 33 1,489 49 11,054 169 Disposals and decreases − − − − 0 − Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses -2,979 -907 -2,969 -958 -12,012 -3,792 Exchange differences and other changes 1,633 2 -1,483 -2 -2,510 -2 Carrying amount at the end of the period 113,352 5,211 113,232 8,798 112,727 6,084

Goodwill is not included in intangible assets.

31.3.2024 31.3.2023 31.12.2023 EUR thousand Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets Carrying amount at the beginning of the period 11,109 11,902 11,902 Increases 1,078 1,352 2,410 Disposals and decreases -1 -5 -148 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses -688 -814 -2,876 Exchange differences and other changes 121 -113 -180 Carrying amount at the end of the period 11,620 12,322 11,109





CHANGES IN INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



EUR thousand 1-3/2024 1-3/2023 1-12/2023 Total interest-bearing liabilities at the beginning of the period 102,278 103,365 103,365 Current liabilities at the beginning of the period 43,117 42,855 42,855 Repayment of current liabilities, cash flow items -40,786 -120,780 -243,271 Drawdown of current liabilities, cash flow items 40,000 120,000 240,000 Increases in current liabilities, non-cash flow items 111 311 782 Decreases of current liabilities, non-cash flow items -185 -3 -82 Reclassification from non-current liabilities 535 710 2,878 Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item 32 -25 -44 Current liabilities at the end of the period 42,825 43,068 43,117 Non-current liabilities at the beginning of the period 9,711 11,215 11,215 Increases in non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items 967 1,041 1,629 Decreases of non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items − -2 -67 Reclassification to current liabilities -535 -710 -2,878 Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item 103 -104 -188 Non-current liabilities at the end of the period 10,246 11,440 9,711 Non-current debentures at the beginning of the period 49,449 49,295 49,295 Periodization of debentures to amortized cost, non-cash flow items 38 38 154 Non-current debentures at the end of the period 49,487 49,333 49,449 Total interest-bearing liabilities at the end of the period 102,558 103,841 102,278





CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

EUR thousand 31.3.2024 31.3.2023 31.12.2023 Other commitments Rental obligations 427 88 71 Contractual commitments to acquire property, plant and equipment 1,007



2,507



1,368 Commitments to leases not yet commenced 38 297 1,485 Guarantees On own behalf 2,486 3,049 2,440 Other own commitments 14,481 24,117 16,774 Total 16,967 27,167 19,214

FINANCIAL ASSETS BY CATEGORY



a. Fair value through profit or loss b. Financial assets at amortized cost c. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income d. Carrying amount



e. Fair value Classification EUR thousand a. b. c. d. e. Equity instruments − − 421 421 421 Trade receivables − 67,522 − 67,522 67,522 Interest and other financial receivables − 388 − 388 388 Cash and cash equivalents − 53,897 − 53,897 53,897 Total 31.3.2024 − 121,807 421 122,228 122,228





EUR thousand a. b. c. d. e. Equity instruments − − 421 421 421 Trade receivables − 62,375 − 62,375 62,375 Interest and other financial receivables − 201 − 201 201 Cash and cash equivalents − 58,755 − 58,755 58,755 Total 31.12.2023 − 121,281 421 121,702 121,702

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets for 2024 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2023.

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES



31.3.2024 31.12.2023 EUR thousand Carrying amount Fair value Nominal value Carrying amount Fair value Nominal value Non-current financial liabilities Debentures 49,487 42,315 50,000 49,449 42,080 50,000 Lease liabilities 10,246 10,246 10,246 9,711 9,711 9,711 Total non-current financial liabilities 59,733 52,561 60,246 59,160 51,791 59,711 Current financial liabilities Current loans from financial institutions 40,000 40,000 40,000 40,000 40,000 40,000 Lease liabilities 2,825 2,825 2,825 3,117 3,117 3,117 Interest accruals 810 810 810 626 626 626 Other current liabilities 376 376 376 508 508 508 Trade payables 61,791 61,791 61,791 60,562 60,562 60,562 Total current financial liabilities 105,802 105,802 105,802 104,814 104,814 104,814 Total 165,535 158,363 166,048 163,974 156,605 164,525

Principles in estimating fair value for financial liabilities for 2024 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2023.

FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT HIERARCHY



EUR thousands Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Financial assets at fair value Equity instruments − − 421 Total 31.3.2024 − − 421

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets and their hierarchies for 2024 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2023. There were no transfers in the fair value measurement hierarchy levels during the reporting period.

