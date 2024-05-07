Striim Appoints Neil Holloway as Senior Vice President of Partnerships to Accelerate Revenue Growth Through its Strategic Partnerships

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Striim, Inc. today announced that Neil Holloway has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships based out of Seattle, WA. Neil will leverage his extensive leadership experience from Microsoft to accelerate Striim’s revenue growth. Striim's strategic alliance with Microsoft Azure seamlessly integrates our real-time data integration and streaming analytics capabilities with Azure's robust cloud services, including Microsoft Fabric and Azure Synapse. This collaboration empowers organizations to ingest, transform, and analyze data in real time, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing business agility.

“The core value of our partnership with Microsoft perfectly aligns with the industry’s demand for real-time, AI-driven analytics and customer experiences. Striim’s real-time intelligent integration technologies ensure maximum value from data, while in-flight transformations, sensitive data identification and obfuscation enhance data security, quality, and governance,” said Ali Kutay, Chief Executive Officer of Striim. “Neil is a respected and influential leader who will help Striim continue accelerating revenue growth through our strategic partnerships and help create the most innovative solutions for our joint customers.”

Holloway brings with him over 35 years of leadership in building, growing, and enabling technology partner ecosystems to Striim. Holloway has held a range of executive leadership positions during his impressive tenure at Microsoft spanning 27 years, including Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Business Solutions, as well as President of Microsoft EMEA, and Managing Director of Microsoft UK. Holloway was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Bath for his contributions to international business. He has a Master's in Philosophy for Organization Research from the University of Cambridge, and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Bath.

“As a market leader in building the industry’s first AI-powered, real-time intelligent integration platform, Striim has carved out a unique differentiator for itself among its peers,” said Holloway. “I’m thrilled to bring my global leadership experience at Microsoft and customer-centric mindset to a company like Striim that also seeks to help customers unlock the possibilities of real-time data within their organizations. In collaboration with our strategic partners, Striim provides our joint customers the most mission-critical data they need to make operational gains across their entire organization.”

