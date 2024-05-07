Amesite Announces Strategic Five-Year Partnership with Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University to Deliver Healthcare Training for Healthcare Professionals

DETROIT, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announces a five-year (5) partnership with Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University to deliver healthcare training programs for working healthcare professionals in subjects ranging from leadership and management, quality improvement, healthcare finance, nursing continuing education (CNE), physical therapy continuing education, ethics in medicine and continuing medical education (CME).



“As we seek to expand our mission to educate healthcare professionals and form Franciscan servant leaders of all faiths we are honored to partner with Amesite,” said Brian Rash, Provost & Vice President of Academic Affairs. “Providing the communities we serve access to dynamic, cutting-edge continuing education training built upon a Franciscan intellectual tradition framework is a strategic priority for FranU. Amesite’s AI technology enables us to expand our impact as we provide value to the hard-working healthcare professionals we serve in our backyard and across the nation.”

Brandon Owens, Amesite's Vice President of Sales, stated, "Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University is our sixth announced win since launching a no setup-fee offer on our AI-powered platform. We are delighted to partner with an institution that seeks to provide healthcare continuing educational programs to healthcare professionals and are confident our partnership with Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University will drive success for both organizations."

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite, Inc., commented, "Healthcare is a sector with deep and broad needs in professional certification and upskilling and partnering with colleges continues to be a way for us to meet market needs across the country. Amesite is committed to supporting our growing number of customers as we expand professional educational programs, driving revenue and impact."

Established in 1923 by the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady, the School of Nursing began in conjunction with the establishment of Our Lady of the Lake Sanitarium in the Capitol Lake area of downtown Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The School was an integral part of the new hospital’s program of service to the community.

Located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University is a small, Catholic, not-for-profit institution with a healthcare emphasis. The University offers degrees in nursing, health sciences, humanities, behavioral sciences and natural sciences. The University is sponsored by the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady and is faithful to its mission grounded in Franciscan values. The University is a student-centered academic community committed to the pursuit of truth and common good and devoted to excellence in teaching and learning. For additional information or to apply online, visit https://franu.edu/.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc., an education tech SaaS company, offers its proprietary learning platform and content services to deploy affordable and effective AI for white-labeled online learning programs for colleges and universities. The company's technology platform leverages cutting-edge AI to offer an innovative out-of-the box, AI-powered learning ecosystem, complete with 24/7 learner support, up-to-date content and ready-to-go programs to quickly deploy and generate revenue. With the announcement of NurseMagicTM, Amesite has entered the B2C AI app market. Amesite has also announced its intention to deliver other apps on its infrastructure including a Public Safety app that includes training and preparedness for active shooter response. For more information, visit https://amesite.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

MJ Clyburn

TraDigital IR

clyburn@tradigitalir.com

Sources

https://franu.edu/about