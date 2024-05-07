Altimmune to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate and be available for 1x1 meetings at the following investor conferences:
- JMP Life Sciences Conference (New York, NY)
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Fireside Chat at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
- UBS Obesity Therapeutics Day (Virtual Conference)
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Fireside Chat at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.
