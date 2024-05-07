Dayforce Releases Dayforce Partner Exchange

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced the availability of Dayforce Partner Exchange, a curated ecosystem of software and services partners that implement and extend Dayforce solutions. Dayforce customers are now able to access fully vetted system integrators and technology providers within the Dayforce platform, helping to accelerate business goals and drive value.

“Today’s organizations are facing a complexity crisis driven by a changing labor market, regulatory intricacies, and the ever-pressing need to meet market demand,” said Josh Valdez, Senior Vice President, Product, Dayforce, Inc. “They are looking to innovate fast and unlock more value from their current systems. Dayforce Partner Exchange addresses this need by bringing together our trusted network of customers and partners to efficiently help solve their unique business needs.”

A core pillar of the Dayforce Exchange, which also includes Talent Exchange and Solution Exchange, Dayforce Partner Exchange serves as an open and connected marketplace that allows for existing Dayforce customers to quickly and easily find approved partner solutions, including systems integrator, consulting and advisory, and software partners. From streamlining HR practices to posting go-live optimization, Dayforce Partner Exchange helps Dayforce customers identify the right partner, speed through the integration process, and reduce risk.

“We look forward to further supporting our customers with their enterprise initiatives across Dayforce, creating a high-value experience for all,” said Valdez.

Dayforce Partner Exchange is now available to all Dayforce customers worldwide.

Additional Information:

Visit Dayforce Partner Exchange: https://exchange.dayforce.com/en-US/home

Read about Dayforce Exchange: https://www.dayforce.com/who-we-are/newsroom/ceridian-launches-dayforce-exchange

