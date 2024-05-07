Eterna Therapeutics to Present at the ASGCT 27th Annual Meeting on the Development of a mRNA-Engineered iPSC Line which Mimics Native B2M Expression, via Targeted Insertion of HLA-E at the B2M Locus

Eterna reports the development of an mRNA-engineered iPSC line developed using UltraSlice™ to express a B2M-HLA-E fusion transgene in lieu of the endogenous B2M gene product to mimic native B2M expression

The cells may prove useful for the rapid development of therapeutics with the potential for increased efficacy and safety owing to the immune-evasive nature of the cells

The poster presentation is on Friday, May 10th 2024



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ERNA) (“Eterna” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company using advanced cell engineering technology to develop transformational new medicines, today announced that Elizabeth Belcher will present a poster at the 27th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy.

Allogeneic cell therapies derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) can greatly reduce the manufacturing complexities of autologous and donor-derived allogeneic cell therapies such as scalability, batch-to-batch consistency, and cost. However, host immune cell recognition and clearance of exogenous cells can lead to iatrogenic toxicities and ineffective therapeutic responses. We previously reported generation of iPSCs using an mRNA-based process that avoids the genomic integration and instability risks of DNA and viral reprogramming methods. Here, we report the development of an mRNA-engineered iPSC line developed using UltraSlice™ to express a B2M-HLA-E fusion transgene in lieu of the endogenous B2M gene product to mimic native B2M expression (i.e., upregulation when exposed to proinflammatory stimuli). These cells may prove useful for the rapid development of therapeutics with the potential for increased efficacy and safety owing to the immune-evasive nature of the cells.

"It's exciting to see the continued advancements in our science and the capabilities of the UltraSlice™ platform," said Sanjeev Luther, CEO of Eterna Therapeutics. "We look forward to further exploring the potential clinical applications internally and with strategic partners."

Poster Presentation Details

Title: Targeted Insertion of HLA-E at the B2M Locus of mRNA-Reprogrammed iPSCs Facilitates the Development of Allogeneic Cell Therapies with Enhanced Safety Features

Presenter: Elizabeth Belcher, Research Associate II

Date: Friday, May 10, 2024

Time: 12:00 Noon

Session Title: Friday Posters Targeted Gene Insertion

Session Room: Exhibit Hall

Location: Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, MD

About Eterna Therapeutics Inc.

Eterna Therapeutics is a life science company committed to realizing the potential of mRNA cell engineering to provide patients with transformational new medicines. Eterna has in-licensed a portfolio of over 100 patents covering key mRNA cell engineering technologies, including technologies for mRNA cell reprogramming, mRNA gene editing, the NoveSlice™ and UltraSlice™ gene-editing proteins, and the ToRNAdo™ mRNA delivery system from Factor Bioscience. NoveSlice™, UltraSlice™, and ToRNAdo™ are trademarks of Factor Bioscience. For more information, please visit www.eternatx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

